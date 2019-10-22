'Everyone in America Should Support You,' Says Elizabeth Warren at Rally With Striking Chicago Teachers

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, rallied with striking Chicago public school teachers on Tuesday to show support for the union's effort to win fair wages and benefits and to provide better classroom conditions for the city's children.

"I'm here to stand with Chicago teachers. I'm here to stand with Chicago nurses. I'm here to stand with Chicago's librarians," Warren told the crowd gathered outside Oscar DePriest Elementary School on Chicago's West Side.

"I'm here to stand with every one of the people who stand for our children every day," continued the Massachusetts senator. "Everyone in America should support you in this strike."

Watch:

The 25,000-member Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) went on strike last Thursday to demand a contract that guarantees "learning and working conditions that respect educators and provide Chicago's students with the schools they deserve."

More than 7,000 teacher aides, security guards, and custodians represented by Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 73 joined CTU's strike.

As Common Dreams reported, Chicago's Democratic Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Monday urged teachers to end their strike and "return to work while bargaining continues."

Teachers immediately rejected the request and accused Lightfoot of reneging on her campaign promise to improve school conditions.

"The mayor ran on an education platform—our education platform—to improve our schools and the quality of life for students, parents, educators, and school communities," CTU tweeted. "Everything she has done as of late has been anything but an improvement, and has only made the situation worse."