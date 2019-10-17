Published on
'What a Disgrace': Bernie Sanders Slams Trump Administration for Saying Climate Crisis Excluded From G7 Agenda

"Not only is Trump using the powers of the presidency to enrich himself, which is blatantly unconstitutional. He is ignoring a massive international crisis that threatens humanity."

Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney answers questions during a briefing at the White House October 17, 2019 in Washington, DC. Among his comments, Mulvaney said that climate will not be on the agenda at next year's G7 summit. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

"What a disgrace."

That's how Sen. Bernie Sanders responded on Thursday to acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney telling reporters that next year's G7 summit, hosted by the United States, will not include the global climate crisis as part of its agenda.

Sanders, who is running for the Democratic presidential nomination in order to unseat Trump, decried the announcement by Mulvaney who also confirmed that the summit would be held at Trump's own golf resort in Florida.

"Not only is Trump using the powers of the presidency to enrich himself, which is blatantly unconstitutional," Sanders said in a tweet. "He is ignoring a massive international crisis that threatens humanity. What a disgrace."

