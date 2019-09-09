WATCH: Naomi Klein Hosts and Greta Thunberg Headlines 'Right to a Future' Event in NYC

People around the U.S. and across the globe are being invited to tune in Monday night as Canadian author and activist Naomi Klein hosts a forum in New York City featuring youth and indigenous leaders of the global climate movement, including Vic Barrett, Xiye Bastida, Tuntiak Katan, Xiuhtezcatl Martinez, and Greta Thunberg.

Sponsored by The Intercept, where Klein is senior correspondent, the 'Right to a Future' event will showcase a discussion by the some of the key people leading the upcoming global #ClimateStrike actions slated for later this month. According to The Intercept:

Together with youth leaders Xiuhtezcatl Martinez, Xiye Bastida, and Vic Barrett, as well as Indigenous Amazon leader Tuntiak Katan, Thunberg and Klein will help us envision a just and sustainable future, confront our climate emergency, and discuss the emerging cross-generational, transnational movement — including people of all races, classes, and backgrounds — that is our best hope for a sustainable planet. Both a celebration of youth activism and a reflection on how to break through the political and economic barriers preventing meaningful climate action, “The Right to a Future” will bring together a singular group of environmental leaders who are on the forefront of the battle to secure a thriving future for many generations to come.

The 3-hour scheduled event starts at 7:00 pm (ET). Watch the livestream here:

With interest at a high ahead of global strikes planned for later this month and the event sold out even for locals who might want to attend, Klein and others were encouraging people to host watch parties on Monday night in order to kick-start the kind of comradery and collective action that the climate crisis demands: