At Center of Sex Trafficking Scandal, Jeffrey Epstein Dead by Apparent Jailhouse Suicide

Convicted sex offender and political insider, according to officials, hanged himself at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan

A screenshot from NBC News archival footage, taken at a Mar-A-Lago party in 1992, which shows Donald Trump with Jeffrey Epstein more than a decade before Epstein pleaded guilty to felony prostitution charges in Florida. (Screenshot: NBC News)

This a breaking news story... Check back for possible updates...

Disgraced American billionaire and political insider Jeffrey Epstein was reported dead on Saturday morning from an apparent suicide in a New York City jail.

The New York Times reports:

Mr. Epstein hanged himself and his body was found this morning at Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan at roughly 7:30.

Manhattan federal prosecutors last month charged Mr. Epstein, 66, with sex trafficking of girls as young as 14, and details of his behavior have been emerging for years.

Mr. Epstein, a financier with opulent homes, a private jet and access to elite circles, had been dogged for decades by accusations that he had paid dozens of girls for sexual acts in Florida.

According to ABC News:

On Friday, as Common Dreams reported, a trove of legal documents were unsealed as part of a pending legal case against Epstein—a convicted sex offender who has also been accused of running a sophisticated sex trafficking operation of young girls that involved wealthy and powerful men.

