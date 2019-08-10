At Center of Sex Trafficking Scandal, Jeffrey Epstein Dead by Apparent Jailhouse Suicide

This a breaking news story... Check back for possible updates...

Disgraced American billionaire and political insider Jeffrey Epstein was reported dead on Saturday morning from an apparent suicide in a New York City jail.

The New York Times reports:

Mr. Epstein hanged himself and his body was found this morning at Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan at roughly 7:30.

Manhattan federal prosecutors last month charged Mr. Epstein, 66, with sex trafficking of girls as young as 14, and details of his behavior have been emerging for years.

Mr. Epstein, a financier with opulent homes, a private jet and access to elite circles, had been dogged for decades by accusations that he had paid dozens of girls for sexual acts in Florida.