Biggest Earthquake in 20 Years Hits Southern California

This story has been updated.

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck southern California Thursday, the largest earthquake to hit the region in 20 years.

Caltech seismologist Lucy Jones said Californians should expect another large aftershock earthquake in the next week. She told the press that it would most likely be a magnitude 5 or lower, and that there was a nine percent chance of one stronger than 6.4.

USGS seismologists say there’s an 80% chance of at least one magnitude-5 earthquake over the next week, as dozens of aftershocks strike Southern California from the Ridgecrest #earthquake pic.twitter.com/WO1sqAwBCX — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) July 4, 2019

Jones told Californians to expect more aftershocks as well, but said during her second briefing that the threat was already receding.

"The rate of aftershocks is already lower," said Jones.

"We should be expecting lots of aftershocks and some of them will be bigger than the 3s we've been having so far," says USGS seismologist Lucy Jones on the California quake. "I think the chance of having a magnitude 5...it's probably greater than 50-50." https://t.co/klvvgQkSCI pic.twitter.com/oMAHheAsic — CNN (@CNN) July 4, 2019

The quake was centered in Ridgecrest, 113 miles northeast of Los Angeles. Residents of Los Angeles reported feeling shaking, a testament to the earthquake's power.

Thus far, there have been no deaths reported, but the quake did spark blazes in Ridgecrest.

Fire officials say they are working nearly two dozen incidents in and around the city of Ridgecrest, California, following today's earthquake. Follow live updates: https://t.co/egvPjwFYnN pic.twitter.com/QDyjP5AYFz — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) July 4, 2019

This is an updating story.