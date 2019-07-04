Published on
by

Biggest Earthquake in 20 Years Hits Southern California

The 6.4 magnitude quake, centered in the southern California city of Ridgecrest, was felt 113 miles away in Los Angeles

by
0 Comments
An earthquake hit southern California Thursday, centered in the town of Ridgecrest.

An earthquake hit southern California Thursday, centered in the town of Ridgecrest. (Image: cc)

This story has been updated.

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck southern California Thursday, the largest earthquake to hit the region in 20 years. 

Caltech seismologist Lucy Jones said Californians should expect another large aftershock earthquake in the next week. She told the press that it would most likely be a magnitude 5 or lower, and that there was a nine percent chance of one stronger than 6.4.

Jones told Californians to expect more aftershocks as well, but said during her second briefing that the threat was already receding. 

"The rate of aftershocks is already lower," said Jones.

The quake was centered in Ridgecrest, 113 miles northeast of Los Angeles. Residents of Los Angeles reported feeling shaking, a testament to the earthquake's power. 

Thus far, there have been no deaths reported, but the quake did spark blazes in Ridgecrest. 

This is an updating story.

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Won't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
U.S.
,
California, Earthquake