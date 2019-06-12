CodePink Wants to Bring Giant 'Baby Trump' Blimp to DC for July 4th Protests

The anti-war group CodePink is hoping that it can host the now famous 'Baby Trump' blimp—which first garnered international attention during protests against the U.S. president in the United Kingdom—during July 4th demonstrations scheduled for this summer in the nation's capitol.

According to the Washington Post:

On Monday, [CodePink] became the first organization to request a protest permit from the National Park Service ahead of Trump's planned overhaul of the city’s premier Fourth of July celebration. But organizers hope the screaming-baby balloon will be a sign of what's to come that day: protests, and more of them. The day will be busy as it is. More than a dozen other groups and individuals have requested space on the Mall that day — for activities that include making cards for troops, leading group meditations, selling books of poetry and preaching. They will join hundreds of thousands of Americans who annually head to the Mall to watch the fireworks.

"The president is shifting the 4th of July festivities to celebrate his administration," said Medea Benjamin, a co-founder of the group, in a statement. "We will bring together people opposed to the pain and suffering caused by this administration, from family separation at the border to supplying weapons used by Saudi Arabia to kill Yemeni children."

With Trump slated to hold a large "Solute to America" rally and deliver a speech on the National Mall, Ariel Gold, CodePink's co-director told the Post that the plan will be to get the blimp as close to the official activities as possible and that the 30-foot-high inflatable baby would be a fitting attendee at any demonstration against the sitting president and his policies.

"We see it as an image of Trump's behavior, which is, as we all know, unpredictable and prone to tantrums about things that are really, really dangerous," Gold said. "It's a way of saying, we really need an adult in the White House."