A Polar Bear, a Giant Penis, and This Message Greet Trump in UK: 'Climate Change Is Real'

"Trump and his denial of climate change are not welcome," the teenager behind the stunt said, "and I want him to be fully aware of that when he flies in to Stansted."

A student in the UK, 18-year-old, Ollie Nancarrow used a lawnmower to draw a giant penis, a large polar bear, and the message 'Climate Change Is Real' into his lawn near Stansted, the airport where President Donald Trump arrived on Monday. (Photo: Born Eco/Twitter)

Outlines of a giant human penis and a large polar bear were the iconographic symbols that accompanied the words, 'Oi, Trump — Climate Change Is Real,' in a message that was mowed into large fields near the Stansted airport in the United Kingdom with the hopes that the U.S. president would see it during his landing on Monday morning.

With Trump's arrival generating plans for massive street protests, the provocative greeting—similar to the giant 'Baby Trump' blimp which has become so popular in recent years—is additional evidence of how reviled and little-respected the president is among many in Britain.

According to the Bishop's Stortford Independent:

Online upcycling entrepreneur Ollie Nancarrow, 18, spent part of Saturday and Sunday mowing the message in the grounds of his family home just outside Hatfield Heath, with the full approval of mother and stepfather Vanessa and David Ambler.

Alongside the greeting "Oi Trump," the teenager – who is taking A Levels in art, product design and business studies at The Bishop's Stortford High School – has crafted a cock and balls.

This is followed by the message "Climate Change is Real" and accompanied by a polar bear.

"Donald Trump and his denial of climate change are not welcome," Nancarrow told the newspaper over the weekend, "and I want him to be fully aware of that when he flies in to Stansted."

The president did land on Monday morning as scheduled, though it remains uncertain as of this writing whether or not Trump witnessed the message.

Massive protests in London are expected for Tuesday.

