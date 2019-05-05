Published on
by

Trump Says It Directly: "Mueller Should Not Testify"

"No redos for the Dems!" the president bizarrely declared in a tweet

by
0 Comments

Robert Mueller, then head of the FBI, testifying during a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee June 19, 2013 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Amid efforts by the House Judiciary Committee to nail down a "tentative date" for Special Counsel Robert Mueller to testify under oath about his two-year investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and accusations about President Donald Trump's possible obstruction of justice efforts related to that probe, the president himself weighed in forcefully on Sunday afternoon by saying Mueller should not testify.

"After spending more than $35,000,000 over a two year period, interviewing 500 people, using 18 Trump Hating Angry Democrats & 49 FBI Agents - all culminating in a more than 400 page Report showing NO COLLUSION - why would the Democrats in Congress now need Robert Mueller to testify," Trump tweeted.

He then added: "Are they looking for a redo because they hated seeing the strong NO COLLUSION conclusion? There was no crime, except on the other side (incredibly not covered in the Report), and NO OBSTRUCTION. Bob Mueller should not testify. No redos for the Dems!"

Journalist Josh Dawsey noted that the president's declaration was in direct contradiction to what Attorney General William Barr has recently indicated about Mueller testifying before Congress:

Kyle Griffin of NBC News pointed out that on Friday, Trump said it would be up to Barr whether or not Mueller would be cleared by the Justice Department to testify:

Meanwhile, one observer responded on Twitter: "Okay so this is obstruction of the investigation into obstruction of the obstruction investigation."

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Won't Exist.

Please choose a donation method:

     
$15 $27 $55
$100 $250 Other

Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
U.S.
,
Donald Trump, Robert Mueller