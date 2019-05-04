TransCanada Can Change Its Name, Say Opponents, But Keystone XL Will Never See 'The Light of Day'

After the Canada-based pipeline company on Friday announced it was changing its name and once again delaying construction plans for the controversial Keystone XL project, opponents said their determination to stop all dirty fossil fuel pipelines will remain regardless of what the corporation calls itself.

While under consideration since earlier this year, TransCanada shareholders on Friday officially voted to drop the word "Canada" from the company's title by renaming it "TC Energy."

"The name TC Energy acknowledges our origin as TransCanada PipeLines, while adding the word 'energy' speaks to the breadth of our business, which includes pipelines, power generation and energy storage," CEO Russ Girling told shareholders at a meeting.

According to the Canadian Press:

The company said the change recognizes its growth into the United States and Mexico, including through its recent US$13-billion purchase of U.S. natural gas transporter Columbia Pipeline Group. It has about 7,000 employees in North America, with 3,500 in Canada, 3,200 in the U.S. and 300 in Mexico.

"TC Energy better describes our complete business," Girling explained, "[which] has grown steadily to become a C$110 billion enterprise with critical assets and dedicated employees across three countries."

In addition to the name change, the company also announced it was suspending construction plans on the Keystone XL(KXL) pipeline for this year, with vice president Paul Miller saying there would be no more "major capital commitments until we have a clear path to construction."

Both announcements come even as the Trump administration has tried to ram through the project with hastily executed approvals. Ongoing opposition and successful court challenges, however, have continued to put roadblocks in front of final construction.

I'm proud to say that @IENearth is one of the orgs that has a legal challenge against KXL!! THAT'S US BABY. delay delay delay. #noKXL https://t.co/QHOfy6eJnB — Dallas Goldtooth (@dallasgoldtooth) May 3, 2019

In response to the latest developments, Sara Shor, campaign manager for 350.org, one of the lead opponents to the pipeline since early in President Obama's first term, welcomed the delay but said a rebrand by TransCanada—now TC Energy—will not in any way alter the broad opposition to KXL or other similar projects.

"They can change their name," Shor said, "but they can't hide from the power of our movement that has successfully blocked Keystone XL for a decade. The news that now-TC Energy will not be able to move forward with construction is a testament to the dedication of Indigenous communities, farmers, pipeline fighters, and activists who have doubled down to protect our communities, their land and water, and their right to a safe climate."

Son of a gun. 800,000 barrels a day x 365 days x 10 years=worth all the work. Especially since the broad and diverse community of pipeline fighters are amazing people--such thanks to all who've battled the odds so long! https://t.co/Ds7XqzZiZq — Bill McKibben (@billmckibben) May 3, 2019

As she welcomed news about the delay, Shor said that the communities and activists opposed to KXL "will ensure that this pipeline never sees the light of day and will continue to fight every other fossil fuel pipeline."

"As we celebrate this latest announcement," she added, "we stand with communities demanding more from all public officials, as well as those running for the Presidency: pass a Green New Deal that creates millions of jobs for workers and families and ensures a just transition from fossil fuels to a 100% renewable energy economy that works for all."