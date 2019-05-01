Published on
by

After Trump Retweet, User Changes Name to 'F*** Donald Trump' and Profile Photo to 'Bernie 2020'

"In all seriousness, our president is an awful, hateful human being who wants nothing more than to keep the status quo and hatred prevalent," wrote the Twitter user who trolled Trump

by
0 Comments

After President Donald Trump retweeted a post he apparently thought was from a supporter, the account holder changed its username to 'F*** Donald Trump.' (Image: Twitter/Screengrab)

In the midst of a bizarre Twitter rampage on Wednesday morning, President Donald Trump retweeted an account that subsequently changed its username to "Fuck Donald Trump" and replaced its profile photo with a Bernie 2020 logo.

The Twitter user apparently tricked the president into retweeting the post by writing, "My husband a New York City firefighter for 15 years will be voting Trump 2020 all the way!!"

Trump's retweet, which has since been deleted, was one of dozens of posts the president boosted Wednesday in response to the International Association of Fire Fighters' endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden.

After the successful trolling went viral, the anonymous Twitter user wrote, "What a great morning."

"In all seriousness," the user tweeted, "our president is an awful, hateful human being who wants nothing more than to keep the status quo and hatred prevalent in our country when we should be pushing forward with the rest of the world towards progress and change."

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Won't Exist.

 
 
 
$10 $27 $75
$150 $175 Other

Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
U.S.
,
Donald Trump, Joe Biden