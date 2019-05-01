After Trump Retweet, User Changes Name to 'F*** Donald Trump' and Profile Photo to 'Bernie 2020'

In the midst of a bizarre Twitter rampage on Wednesday morning, President Donald Trump retweeted an account that subsequently changed its username to "Fuck Donald Trump" and replaced its profile photo with a Bernie 2020 logo.

The Twitter user apparently tricked the president into retweeting the post by writing, "My husband a New York City firefighter for 15 years will be voting Trump 2020 all the way!!"

Trump's retweet, which has since been deleted, was one of dozens of posts the president boosted Wednesday in response to the International Association of Fire Fighters' endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden.

So whoever tweeted this tricked the Stable-Genius-in-Chief into retweeting it. pic.twitter.com/GClhrYWWfz — George Conway (@gtconway3d) May 1, 2019

After the successful trolling went viral, the anonymous Twitter user wrote, "What a great morning."

"In all seriousness," the user tweeted, "our president is an awful, hateful human being who wants nothing more than to keep the status quo and hatred prevalent in our country when we should be pushing forward with the rest of the world towards progress and change."