ExecutiveTime Takes Off on Twitter After 3 Months of Trump's Daily Schedules Leaked

Somebody inside the Trump White House leaked three month's worth of the president's daily schedule, which Axios published on Sunday afternoon, and the internet quickly took up the cause by ridiculing the nation's chief executive for the amount of time he reportedly spends holed up in his private residence each day watching television, reading newspapers, sending bizarre tweets, and making phone calls.
Termed "Executive Time" by his former chief of staff John Kelley, the #ExecutiveTime hashtag was given new life on Sunday.
According to Axios:
What the schedules show: Trump, an early riser, usually spends the first 5 hours of the day in Executive Time. Each day's schedule places Trump in "Location: Oval Office" from 8 to 11 a.m.
•But Trump, who often wakes before 6 a.m., is never in the Oval during those hours, according to six sources with direct knowledge.
•Instead, he spends his mornings in the residence, watching TV, reading the papers, and responding to what he sees and reads by phoning aides, members of Congress, friends, administration officials and informal advisers.
Based on its analysis, the president spent roughly 60 percent of his total working day in "executive time" over the last ninety days. In order to protect the identity of their source, the news outlet published re-typed versions of the schedules they received. Read all three month's worth here.
"Safe to assume
#ExecutiveTime is trending?" asked one member of the Twitter community. Yes, the internet responded, safe to assume.
Leaked #trumpschedules covering nearly every working day since #2018midterms show #Trump has spent about 60% of his scheduled time over past 3 months in unstructured #ExecutiveTime. “[T]here's almost no [historical] parallel"for how #45 spends his days. https://t.co/0jA6j1Zihs https://t.co/KyQFIKjegM
— goldngater (@goldngater) February 3, 2019
Donald Trump is fundamentally terrible at his job. #executivetime https://t.co/M3T6e2RywT
— John Anderson (@boonazis) February 3, 2019
When a rich narcissist who isn’t president takes #executivetime it’s just called “where the f**k is he?” https://t.co/JJ1Zws9GPr
— Sarah Rae Newman (@sarahraenewman) February 3, 2019
Wow and this whole time I thought he was diligently looking through policy proposals and carefully deciding a course for the country #executivetime
— Chris Ferro (@chrisferro) February 3, 2019
To put our new reporting on Trump's "#ExecutiveTime"-filled schedules in context, we spoke with former top aides to presidents Obama, W. Bush and Clinton.
The difference between Trump and his recent predecessors is eye-popping.https://t.co/IZf3HpgMZX#LazyTrump #TheResistance
— Blue Doggie (@3lueDoggie) February 3, 2019
Not that it's anything new:
Hurricane Florence threatens millions along the east coast
Hundreds of children remain separated from their families
The government runs out of funding in 17 days
However, @realDonaldTrump has no events listed on his official schedule so #ExecutiveTime continues
All. Day. Long. https://t.co/sxebGHnkEK
— Rep. Mark Pocan (@repmarkpocan) September 13, 2018
Thanks, @MitraEbadolahi. #ExecutiveTime pic.twitter.com/k6U5HnUoOh
— Ben Wizner (@benwizner) March 16, 2018
