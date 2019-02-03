Published on
#ExecutiveTime Takes Off on Twitter After 3 Months of Trump's Daily Schedules Leaked

"Wow and this whole time I thought he was diligently looking through policy proposals and carefully deciding a course for the country."

President Donald J. Trump enters the Oval Office on March 5, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Erik S. Lesser-Pool/Getty Images)

Somebody inside the Trump White House leaked three month's worth of the president's daily schedule, which Axios published on Sunday afternoon, and the internet quickly took up the cause by ridiculing the nation's chief executive for the amount of time he reportedly spends holed up in his private residence each day watching television, reading newspapers, sending bizarre tweets, and making phone calls.

Termed "Executive Time" by his former chief of staff John Kelley, the #ExecutiveTime hashtag was given new life on Sunday.

According to Axios:

What the schedules show: Trump, an early riser, usually spends the first 5 hours of the day in Executive Time. Each day's schedule places Trump in "Location: Oval Office" from 8 to 11 a.m.

But Trump, who often wakes before 6 a.m., is never in the Oval during those hours, according to six sources with direct knowledge.

Instead, he spends his mornings in the residence, watching TV, reading the papers, and responding to what he sees and reads by phoning aides, members of Congress, friends, administration officials and informal advisers.

Based on its analysis, the president spent roughly 60 percent of his total working day in "executive time" over the last ninety days. In order to protect the identity of their source, the news outlet published re-typed versions of the schedules they received. Read all three month's worth here.

"Safe to assume is trending?" asked one member of the Twitter community. Yes, the internet responded, safe to assume.

Not that it's anything new:

