Calling for Nation to Turn 'Common Pain' Into 'Common Purpose,' Cory Booker Is Running for President

"Together, America," Booker said in first campaign ad, "we will rise."

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) has officially thrown his hat in the ring as 2020 Democratic candidate for president. (Image: CoryBooker.com)

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) announced his candidacy for U.S. president on Friday morning, signing the official papers, launching a new website, and sharing his first campaign ad online.

"I'm running for president. Join me on this journey," Booker said in a tweet sharing the video.

"In America," declares Booker in his launch ad, "courage is contagious." He called on the people of the nation to prove they have the "collective will" to "channel our common pain back into our common purpose."

"Together, America," he added, "we will rise."

