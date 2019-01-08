Published on
Rashida Tlaib: The Senate’s Anti-BDS Bill Is an Unconstitutional Attack on Free Speech

"I cannot imagine our country not having the right to economic boycott."

by
"We’re going to be able to really, truly change this country for the best." (Photo: Screenshot)

A new Senate bill would allow state and local governments to boycott any U.S. companies which are engaged in a boycott against Israel. Democracy Now! spoke with Congressmember Rashida Tlaib, who has come out out against the bill, tweeting, “They forgot what country they represent. This is the U.S. where boycotting is a right & part of our historical fight for freedom & equality. Maybe a refresher on our U.S. Constitution is in order, then get back to opening up our government instead of taking our rights away.”

Watch Video:

 
Tlaib also discussed her recent comments on impeaching Trump that garnered national attention:
 
