Published on
by

'Wanting to Kiss and Hold Her Son One Last Time,' Public Pressure Wins Yemeni Mother Waiver to Trump's Cruel Muslim Ban

"Now we see the Muslim ban's effect in the most dehumanizing way."

by
0 Comments
"Our hearts are breaking for this family."(Photo: CBS Screenshot)

"Our hearts are breaking for this family." (Photo: CBS Screenshot)

Shaima Swileh, a Yemeni mother who the United States government had denied entry on the basis of the Trump administration's controversial Muslim ban, has finally won a temporary visa to visit her dying two-year-old son, Abdullah Hassan, who has been on life support for over a month in an Oakland, California hospital with his father.

The toddler, Abdullah Hassan, was born in Yemen, nearly two years after that country's civil war began. Abdullah was born with hypomyelination, a rare brain disease, and was brought to Stockton, California by his father Ali Hassan, a U.S. citizen, five months ago to receive treatment. His mother, Shaima Swileh, was forced to remain in Egypt awaiting approval of her visa.

"My wife is calling me every day, wanting to kiss and hold her son for one last time," the 22-year-old Hassan said as he broke down in tears during a recent interview on CNN. "Time is running out. Please help us get my family together again."

Hassan pleaded with the U.S. State Department on Monday to expedite his wife's application for a waiver so she could say goodbye to their dying son. After Hassan appeared on CNN, their story garnered national attention and, under pressure, the State Department responded by issuing a waiver Tuesday morning for Swileh to temporarily travel to the United States, according to officials with the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

"Our hearts are breaking for this family," said Saad Sweilem, a civil rights attorney with CAIR-Sacramento Valley. "The loss of a child is something no parent should experience, but not being able to be there in your child's last moments is unfathomably cruel."

"From the crisis at our border to the Muslim ban, this administration is doing everything in its power to undermine immigrants' rights and uphold a xenophobic agenda that tears families apart," Sweilem continued. "Now we see the Muslim ban's effect in the most dehumanizing way." 

The Muslim ban prohibits U.S. travel from nationals of Iran, North Korea, Venezuela, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen. Rights groups fought to overturn the ban in the U.S. Supreme Court, claiming it was biased against Muslims, but the top court rejected the petition in June

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do.

Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
War & Peace, U.S.
,
Muslim Ban, Donald Trump, Yemen