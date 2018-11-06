'Magna Carta for the Web': Read Tim Berners-Lee's Global Declaration for a Humane and Democratic Internet

The web was designed to bring people together and make knowledge freely available. Everyone has a role to play to ensure the web serves humanity. By committing to the following principles, governments, companies and citizens around the world can help protect the open web as a public good and a basic right for everyone.

The Contract Principles are available to read in Español, Français, Português and عربى.

Governments will

Ensure everyone can connect to the internet

So that anyone, no matter who they are or where they live, can participate actively online.

Keep all of the internet available, all of the time

So that no one is denied their right to full internet access.

Respect people’s fundamental right to privacy

So everyone can use the internet freely, safely and without fear.

Companies will

Make the internet affordable and accessible to everyone

So that no one is excluded from using and shaping the web.

Respect consumers’ privacy and personal data

So people are in control of their lives online.

Develop technologies that support the best in humanity and challenge the worst

So the web really is a public good that puts people first.

Citizens will

Be creators and collaborators on the web

So the web has rich and relevant content for everyone.

Build strong communities that respect civil discourse and human dignity

So that everyone feels safe and welcome online.

Fight for the web

So the web remains open and a global public resource for people everywhere, now and in the future.