'Going, Going, Gone...': Banksy Shreds the Richest 1% With Self-Destructing $1.4 Million Piece of Art

"This is the best thing I've seen in years!" said one commenter after artist destroys own work moments after it nabs fortune at Sotheby's

"This is the best thing I‘ve seen in years!" said one commenter after Banksy destroyed a piece of his own artwork that had just sold at Sotheby's in London for $1.4 million. (Photo: Banksy/Instagram)

With a direct strike against the grotesque economic inequality that is ravaging societies around the globe, the artist Banksy pulled off a spectacular stunt Friday night when a piece of his artwork—a painting titled "Girl With Balloon" which had just sold for an outrageous $1.4 million—self-destructed right before the eyes of the shocked plutocrats viewing it at the Sotheby's auction in London.

With a secret shredder hidden within the walls of the painting's frame, the incident was capture live on video and Banksy himself used his Instagram feed to show the shocked look on the faces of those witnessing the moment as he declared: "Going, going, gone..." to his millions of followers.

Watch:

"This is the best thing I've seen in years!" declared one commenter.

