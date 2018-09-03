OhareShutdown: Eyes on Chicago as Activists Vow to Block Major Airport on Labor Day

Led by Reverand Gregory Livingston, community activists in Chicago on Monday are vowing to shut down access roads leading to the O'Hare International Airport, one of the largest and busiest travel hubs in the United States, in order to draw attention to the city's struggle with gun violence, racial segregation, economic inequality, government neglect, and the pervasive mismanagement—particularly of the public schools—by Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

Occurring on Labor Day, if the protesters are successful in shutting down or significantly curbing access to the airport, it could have major implications for travellers nationwide.

"What we're trying to do is end the tale of two cities in Chicago," Livingston said on Monday. "We think that so much of this violence is generated by Chicago's legacy of segregation."

On social media, the hashtag #OhareShutdown was being used.

Our demands are about desegregating people and resources. Segregation is a tool of racism that indoctrinates one group with irrational fears and dehumanizes another. Thank God we we’re all created to be great even if we don’t realize it yet #OHARESHUTDOWN https://t.co/8EP71SLmH2 — Gregory S Livingston (@gslivingston) September 2, 2018 I’d would rather see my people marching on the expressways than dying in the streets #OHARESHUTDOWN pic.twitter.com/GcETNE2rtd — Gregory S Livingston (@gslivingston) September 2, 2018

Rev. Livingston also spoke with reporters near the airport on Monday morning:

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, "Police have said — and repeated Monday — that no protesters would be allowed onto the Kennedy. And they appeared ready to back that up. As Livingston spoke, dozens of police officers were standing across the intersection, in a restaurant parking lot."

In addition to law enforcement, city resources were brought out Monday to stifle any attempt to block the roadways:

IDOT trucks appear to be ready for #ohareshutdown demonstration on Kennedy Expressway pic.twitter.com/UZHBpMZxmC — newsburrow (@newsburrow) September 3, 2018

While it remained unclear as of this writing how large the attendance might be at Monday's protest, Livingston said the disruption is a tactic towards achieving the goals of the community he represents.

In preparation for Anti-Violence protesters, @ILStatePolice have confirmed that the ramp from Cumberland SB to the Kennedy OB is closed. @WBBMNewsradio #ohareshutdown — Traffic and Weather together on the 8s (@WBBM780Traffic) September 3, 2018

"Disrupting business from O’Hare that comes from a busy holiday will force them to pressure the mayor to listen to our demands," Livingston has said.