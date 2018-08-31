Nearly Half of Americans Now Support Impeachment of Trump: Poll

While a slightly lesser number say they are not ready to back such a move, 49 percent of Americans now support the impeachment of President Donald Trump, according to a new poll out Friday.

The president said in an interview released Thursday that it would be strange to impeach somebody who is doing "a great job." The problem is that most people think he definitely is not.

The new Washington Post/ABC News survey found that while 60 percent of respondents disapprove of his job performance, compared to just 36 percent who approve, the idea that Congress should officially investigate the possibility that Trump has committed "high crimes and misdemeanors" now enjoys a plurality if not quite a majority.

And that's not all:

Warning signs in the Post/ABC poll • Americans say 49-46% Congress should begin to impeach POTUS • 63-29% support Mueller probe • 53-35% say Trump has tried to interfere in the Mueller probe • 64-19% say don’t fire Sessions • 67-17% back Mueller’s case against Manafort — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) August 31, 2018

As the Post reports, the new poll "was conducted Aug. 26 to 29, in the week after former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort was convicted of federal tax and bank fraud and after former Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleaded guilty and implicated the president in illegal payments to silence women who alleged sexual encounters with Trump."

The results arrive amid widespread speculation that Special Counsel Robert Mueller could announce more indictments, or that others shoes could drop on Friday, as part of the ongoing probe into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 elections; possible collusion with the Trump campaign; or obstruction of justice by the president.

As Politico reports, "The window closes next week for special counsel Robert Mueller to take any more bombshell actions before midterm season officially kicks off, and people in the president’s orbit and across Washington are watching with heightened anticipation that a final pre-election surprise could come soon."