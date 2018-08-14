Roger Stone Deletes 'Proud' Nazi Space Force Image Posted to Instagram, But the Internet Never Forgets

"Over on the Instagram," as the Washington Post's Josh Dawsey astutely and comically said on Twitter late Monday night, "Roger Stone seems to be in the 'space force all the way!' camp."
The tweet from Dawsey was a response to a post by Stone, one of President Donald Trump's longtime allies and staunchest supporters, which showed a picture of seven astronauts—with the photoshopped heads of the president, Rep. Devin Nunes, Rudy Guiliani, Sean Hannity, Sarah Huckabee-Sanders, Mike Pence, and himself—all wearing NASA-like space suits emblazoned with swastika badges.
"Proud to be in this crew," Stone wrote under the image.
As Mediaite noted, "Judging by the imagery and the 'in space no one can hear you lie' caption, the picture was most likely made by a Trump critic — but Stone decided to latch onto it at first in order to jab at the 'liberal scumbags.'"
Stone deleted the image from his account after its original posting, but it was too late.
This is real. Roger Stone posted a "fun" Space Force graphic complete with swastika. So tell me, right wingers, when are we allowed to call you Nazis? Is it when your figureheads start embracing literal swastikas? https://t.co/kM3vGU5Rth
— Matt Miner (@MattMinerXVX) August 14, 2018
Roger Stone found a way to simultaneously endorse Space Force and Nazis.
What a stupid time to be alive. pic.twitter.com/yEORmfe9WB
— Miranda Yaver (@mirandayaver) August 14, 2018
Roger Stone approves of image of him and other Trump cultists under a swastika: “I love this!” pic.twitter.com/syRwD2abQ8
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 14, 2018
Why delete it? We already know who you are: Trump BFF Roger Stone Deletes Photo of Himself and Trump in Space Force Suits With Swastika Patches https://t.co/0QFOx9Vr5f via @mediaite
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) August 14, 2018
Top Comments