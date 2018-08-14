Published on
Roger Stone Deletes 'Proud' Nazi Space Force Image Posted to Instagram, But the Internet Never Forgets

Longtime Trump loyalist "found a way to simultaneously endorse Space Force and Nazis."

(Screenshot: Roger Stone/ Instagram)

"Over on the Instagram," as the Washington Post's Josh Dawsey astutely and comically said on Twitter late Monday night, "Roger Stone seems to be in the 'space force all the way!' camp."

The tweet from Dawsey was a response to a post by Stone, one of President Donald Trump's longtime allies and staunchest supporters, which showed a picture of seven astronauts—with the photoshopped heads of the president, Rep. Devin Nunes,  Rudy Guiliani, Sean Hannity, Sarah Huckabee-Sanders, Mike Pence, and himself—all wearing NASA-like space suits emblazoned with swastika badges.

"Proud to be in this crew," Stone wrote under the image.

As Mediaite noted, "Judging by the imagery and the 'in space no one can hear you lie' caption, the picture was most likely made by a Trump critic — but Stone decided to latch onto it at first in order to jab at the 'liberal scumbags.'"

Stone deleted the image from his account after its original posting, but it was too late.

