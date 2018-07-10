Published on
Ahead of Trump's UK Arrival, Green Day Hit "American Idiot" Surges on British Charts

"Don't want a nation under the new media / And can you hear the sound of hysteria?"

Though originally written as an anthem of angst against the horrible presidency of George W. Bush, Green Day's "American Idiot" is certainly fitting for the era of Trump as well. (Photo: YouTube/Screenshot)

With just days before President Donald Trump's scheduled arrival in the United Kingdom and with massive protests planned, the British people are also using the airwaves to express their disapproval of the "American Idiot" by getting the Green Day song of the same name to shoot to #1 on the British charts.

According to the Independent:

Green Day's hit 2004 song "American Idiot" is dipping in and out of the UK charts ahead of Donald Trump's impending visit on 13 July. 

The song was the No.1 single on Amazon's list of best-selling songs on 9 July, and it also crept into the iTunes Top 10 on the same day, according to the Huffington Post. Chart Data also reports that the song cracked the Top 20 on Britain's Official Singles chart midway through the charting week.

Its renewed success is down to a fan campaign aiming to increase the song's popularity and get it to No.1.

For those who forget or never had the pleasure:

Though originally written as an anthem of angst against the horrible presidency of George W. Bush, the song is certainly fitting for the era of Trump as well. If nothing else, it makes a great theme song for the 20-foot-tall giant angry Trump Baby that will be flying the skies over London on Friday when the U.S. president arrives.

