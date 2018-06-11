Published on
From DeNiro's "F%$k Trump" to Parkland's "Seasons of Love": An Inspiring Night at the Tony Awards

"How about love?"

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School drama students perform onstage at the Tony Awards on Sunday. (Photo: Getty)

Award-winning actor Robert DeNiro received a standing ovation at the Tony Awards on Sunday night for his dramatic delivery of the phrase "Fuck Trump," but it was students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School—where a gunman earlier this year killed seventeen people—who brought down the house as they offered a tear-generating rendition of the song "Seasons of Love" from the Broadway hit musical Rent.

It was a decidedly anti-Trump night at the star-studded ceremony, with DeNiro mincing few words and generating headlines. "It's no longer, 'Down with Trump,'" the actor said. "It's 'Fuck Trump.'"

