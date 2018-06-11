From DeNiro's "F%$k Trump" to Parkland's "Seasons of Love": An Inspiring Night at the Tony Awards

Award-winning actor Robert DeNiro received a standing ovation at the Tony Awards on Sunday night for his dramatic delivery of the phrase "Fuck Trump," but it was students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School—where a gunman earlier this year killed seventeen people—who brought down the house as they offered a tear-generating rendition of the song "Seasons of Love" from the Broadway hit musical Rent.
Nearly five months after tragedy struck their school, drama students from Parkland, Florida, took to the Tony’s stage with an emotional rendition of “Seasons of Love.” https://t.co/sAwQVVlwZL pic.twitter.com/wJEEWaIACn
It was a decidedly anti-Trump night at the star-studded ceremony, with DeNiro mincing few words and generating headlines. "It's no longer, 'Down with Trump,'" the actor said. "It's 'Fuck Trump.'"
