'Funny, But on Another Level, Oh So Disturbing': Watch Mike Pence's Horrifying, Sycophantic Water Bottle Moment

Vice President Mike Pence seeeth. Vice President Mike Pence doeth.

In a moment that quickly went viral and became the source of laughter (as well as concern), Pence was captured in an extreme sycophantic moment as he robotically removed a water bottle from a conference table after President Donald Trump—for no good reason that anyone on Earth has yet thought of—did so first.

Watch:

In response, Twitter howled:

As others observed, Trump has a thing about moving items around while seated at a conference table:

Trump & Pence playing hide the water bottle reminded me of another Trump bizzaro move around a table - rearranging things on the conference table constantly ... pushing objects into people’s personal space, sliding coasters around ... Watch. No sound pic.twitter.com/I75WMvtIVp — ☇RiotWomenn☇ (@riotwomennn) June 7, 2018

Might be hard for Pence to keep up with all that.

Meanwhile, in more significant news and during the same FEMA meeting, Pence also did this: