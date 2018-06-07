Published on
'Funny, But on Another Level, Oh So Disturbing': Watch Mike Pence's Horrifying, Sycophantic Water Bottle Moment

"It's probably one of his 'signals' with Pence: 'If I put my water bottle on the floor that means I hate what they're saying—if you agree, put your water bottle on the floor.'"

 U.S. President Donald Trump speaks between U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and First Lady Melania Trump during a 2018 Hurricane Briefing at the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Headquarters on June 6, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Yuri Gripas - Pool/Getty Images)

Vice President Mike Pence seeeth. Vice President Mike Pence doeth.

In a moment that quickly went viral and became the source of laughter (as well as concern), Pence was captured in an extreme sycophantic moment as he robotically removed a water bottle from a conference table after President Donald Trump—for no good reason that anyone on Earth has yet thought of—did so first.

Watch:

In response, Twitter howled:

As others observed, Trump has a thing about moving items around while seated at a conference table:

Might be hard for Pence to keep up with all that.

Meanwhile, in more significant news and during the same FEMA meeting, Pence also did this:

