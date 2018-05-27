Second 1000-Year Flood in Two Years Slams into Historic Maryland City

DEVELOPING...

A Maryland city was devastated late Sunday afternoon after 6-inches of heavy rain caused a downtown flash flood. Major damage is reported and many cars have been swept away.

Ellicott City was still recovering from a flash flood two years ago that killed two and forced the historic city to rebuild much of its Main Street. Residents said Sunday’s flood seemed even worse than the storm in July 2016 -- which was called an extremely rare “one-in-1,000 year event,” and cost the city tens of millions of dollars in damages.

An emergency warning was issued by the National Weather Service at 4:40 p.m.

440 PM - **FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY** has been issued for Ellicott City in Howard County, Maryland. Significant flash flooding and multiple water rescues have been reported on Main Street in Ellicott City. — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) May 27, 2018

Ellicott City Flooding:

- Major flooding due to torrential rains in Ellicott City, Maryland

- Water rescues are underway

- Reports indicate that Patapsco River along Anne Arundel, Howard, and Baltimore counties is rising significantlypic.twitter.com/8XMpovGqMA — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) May 27, 2018

DEVELOPING: Flash flooding, water rescues reported in Maryland as heavy rain soaks much of the state. https://t.co/CfWjWkGHWA Video shows water rushing down Main Street in Ellicott City, just outside Baltimore. It's the same street devastated by flash flooding in July 2016. pic.twitter.com/b3DMOcVswi — ABC News (@ABC) May 27, 2018

As an #EllicottCity production, we wish the people and businesses of the area a safe and speedy recovery after the devastating flood today. pic.twitter.com/ldDbIC5Sft — ButterflyKissesMovie (@BKMovie2018) May 27, 2018

The 2016 flooding event in Ellicott City, Maryland was categorized as a 1/1000 year event ... similar ... if not worse event less than TWO years later !!!!!! — Tom Moore (@TomMoorewx) May 27, 2018