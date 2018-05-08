Published on
by

Effort to 'Provoke Iran'? Right After Trump Nuclear Deal Decision, Israel Launches Airstrikes in Syria

"Israel is going to try very hard to goad Iran into an escalation. They have been laying the groundwork for months."

by
0 Comments

A general view taken on March 17, 2017 shows Israel's Iron Dome system, deployed in the Israeli occupied Golan Heights near the Israel-Syria border on March 17, 2017. (Photo: AFP)

This is a breaking news story and may be updated...

In the immediate wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement that America is withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal, Israel reportedly carried out airstrikes in Syria and began mobilizing its defense forces over what it claimed were "abnormal movements of Iranian forces."

While the Israeli army said it fears Iran "is planning to carry out an imminent strike from Syria," critics were quick to cast serious doubt on this warning and argue it appears that Israel is the one attempting to pick a fight with Iran.

Israel's airstrikes came just hours after Trump's speech officially announcing U.S. withdrawal from the nuclear accord, which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was quick to applaud as "brave."

In a tweet shortly after Trump's announcement, Yousef Munayyer, executive director of the U.S. Campaign for Palestinian Rights, predicted that "Israel is going to try very hard to goad Iran into an escalation."

"They have been laying the groundwork for months," Munayyer wrote.

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License

FRIENDS: Help Us Fight

Independent journalism has become the last firewall against government and corporate lies. Yet, with frightening regularity, independent media sources are losing funding, closing down or being blacked out by Google and Facebook. Never before has independent media been more endangered. If you believe in Common Dreams, if you believe in people-powered independent media, please support us now and help us fight—with truths—against the lies that would smother our democracy. Please help keep Common Dreams alive and growing. Thank you. -- Craig Brown, Co-founder

Support Common DreamsSupport Common Dreams

Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
World, War & Peace
,
Israel, Syria, Donald Trump, Iran