Judge Denies Temporary Restraining Order Request by Trump Attorney Michael Cohen

A federal judge in New York on Monday denied a request by President Donald Trump's personal lawer Michael Cohen for a restraining order to keep prosecutors from looking at material seized from his office and homes during a raid by the FBI one week ago.

As local affiliate ABC7 New York reports:

Judge Kimba Wood said a government taint team can weed out privileged documents, but she left open the possibility an independent third party could play a role at a later time, in the interest of "the perception of fairness."



"I have faith in the Southern District prosecutors, that their integrity is unimpeachable," Wood said.



Her ruling came at the end of a hearing attended by Cohen and Stormy Daniels, who sat feet apart but did not appear to interact.

When the hearing concluded, both Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, and her attorney, Michael Avenatti, emerged from the court house where they spoke briefly to reporters. Watch:

