'A Badge of Honor': Steve Bannon Tells National Front in France, 'Let Them Call You Racists'

"Let them call you racists. Let them call you xenophobes. Let them call you nativists. Wear it as a badge of honor," says President Trump's former top strategist

"Let them call you racists," Steve Bannon told the audience at the Nation Front Party's national conference in Lille on Saturday. "Let them call you xenophobes. Let them call you nativists. Wear it as a badge of honor... because every day we get stronger and they get weaker." (Photo: Philippe Hugeun/AFP/Getty)

President Donald Trump's former top political advisor Steve Bannon had some choice bit of advice for members of France's far-right National Front Party on Saturday as he told them they embrace those who criticize them as racists and xenophobes and where those charges as a "badge of honor" as opposed to something to deny or defend against.

"Let them call you racists," Bannon told the audience at the party's national conference in Lille. "Let them call you xenophobes. Let them call you nativists. Wear it as a badge of honor... because every day we get stronger and they get weaker."

Via CNN:

Bannon also told the crowd they should recognize that they are part of something bigger than themselves—part of a global movement of similar-minded people. "And history," he said, "is on our side."

