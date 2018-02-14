It Took Him More Than a Week, But Trump Finally Said He's "Totally Opposed to Domestic Violence"

After more than a week of refusing to respond to questions about his stance on domestic violence while also expressing sympathy for accused wife-abuser and ousted White House staff secretary Rob Porter, President Donald Trump on Wednesday finally declared that he is "totally opposed to domestic violence of any kind."

While Trump insisted that "everyone knows" he is opposed to domestic abuse, he took a total of nine days to make his stance clear as the White House was engulfed in scandal. Instead of making a direct statement, Trump relied on Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders to relay to the public that he takes domestic violence "very seriously" and "supports all victims of domestic violence."

Watch Trump's statement on Wednesday, which came following a meeting at the White House: