In Latest Absurdity in Trump's America, Omarosa Confesses: 'It's Gonna Not Be Okay'

When Omarosa Manigualt was chosen by President Donald Trump to fill an ill-defined White House position in 2017, she probably didn't expect to be sitting on a reality show couch just months later delivering a "bizarre, tear-strewn" account of how truly appalling Trump, his cabinet, and his tweets really are shortly after being unceremoniously escorted from her post.

But in Trump's America—where the question "what world is this?" has become a daily lament—anything's possible.

And like any good "grifter," as Splinter News put it, Omarosa seems well-prepared to take advantage of the entire absurd episode.

Appearing on the reality show "Celebrity Big Brother," Omarosa detailed in a somber whisper how truly "haunted" she was by Trump's tweets and explained that no one around the president seemed willing to hold him back.

Asked by fellow contestant Ross Mathews if everything inside the White House is really as bad as everyone thinks it is, she nodded.

"It's gonna not be ok. It's not," Omarosa said. "It's so bad."

But like with all the best—and worst—of reality television, you really have to see it to believe it: