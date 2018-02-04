Don Jr's Political Advice for Democrats: Stop Being "Left of Commie"

Donald Trump Jr. in an interview with Fox News this weekend said that Democrats are now "left of commie." (Image: Fox News/Screenshot)

Offering some useless insights into the opposition party over the weekend, the president's eldest son Donald Trump Jr. told Democrats their biggest problem is that they are now "left of commie" on the political spectrum.

"The problem is rather than being reasonable and coming to the table, they forced themselves further, and further and further left," Trump Jr. said during a Fox News interview Saturday night.  "I mean, they are left of commie right now, and that's a real problem for them because I don't think that's where America was [during the 2016 election]."

Fact check: that's ridiculous.

