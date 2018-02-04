Don Jr's Political Advice for Democrats: Stop Being "Left of Commie"

Offering some useless insights into the opposition party over the weekend, the president's eldest son Donald Trump Jr. told Democrats their biggest problem is that they are now "left of commie" on the political spectrum.

"The problem is rather than being reasonable and coming to the table, they forced themselves further, and further and further left," Trump Jr. said during a Fox News interview Saturday night. "I mean, they are left of commie right now, and that's a real problem for them because I don't think that's where America was [during the 2016 election]."

Don Jr & Watters agree that Democrats secretly want Dreamers to be deported, then Don Jr claims that Democrats "are left of commie right now." "I think people want some moderation in their thought and from their leaders," he says. pic.twitter.com/VpzAJkA3CB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 4, 2018

Fact check: that's ridiculous.