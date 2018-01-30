'Talk About Not Getting It': Trump Campaign to Flash Names of Donors During SOTU Stream

"Of course," noted one political observer, "many special interests have already purchased large pieces of the speech."

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump greets supporters after his rally at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on August 21, 2015 in Mobile, Alabama. The Trump campaign moved tonight's rally to a larger stadium to accommodate demand. (Photo: Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images)

Panned as just the latest example of Trump using the presidential office for financial gain was news the Trump campaign on Monday sent an email to supporters offering to reward donations by having their names "flashed on the screen during a broadcast" of the president's State of the Union address Tuesday night.

"My fellow Americans, the state of the union is: for sale."

According to the Washington Post, the fundraising solicitation" offered those willing to pay at least $35 the opportunity to see their name displayed during a live streaming of the address on his campaign website."

"Talk about not getting it," said the government watchgroup CREW, in a tweet responding to the report: "President Trump is seeking to parlay his first State of the Union address on Tuesday into cash for his reelection campaign."

CREW wasn't alone in expressing incredulity:

