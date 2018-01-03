Trump Unleashes on Bannon: 'Not Only Lost His Job, He Lost His Mind'

The political fissure of President Donald Trump and his former top political advisor Steve Bannon became official on Wednesday after the release of a book excerpts in which Bannon called Donald Trump Jr.'s behavior during last year's campaign "treasonous" and the president firing back with an official statement in which he said Bannon had "lost his mind" since his ouster from the White House last August.

"Steve Bannon has nothing to do with me or my presidency," said Trump in his statement. "When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind."

Read Trump's statement on Bannon in its entirety here: