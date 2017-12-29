Thousands of Palestinians Take to Streets for Fourth Consecutive Friday to Denounce Trump's Jerusalem Move

For the fourth consecutive Friday, thousands of Palestinians took to the streets of the occupied territories to protest U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

An estimated 4,000 Palestinians took part in marches across the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, and according to AFP, more than 50 were wounded by Israeli gunfire.

The protests came just two weeks after Ibrahim Abu Thraya, a 29-year-old paraplegic, was shot in the head during a demonstration along the Israeli border.

"Palestinians say Abu Thraya was shot deliberately by an Israeli sniper—a claim the military denies," the Associated Press reported on Thursday. "The medical records, which include a hospital report and a death certificate, say that Abu Thraya...was struck by a bullet above his left eye and died from bleeding in the brain. The same findings were detailed in a report by the Palestinian Red Crescent ambulance service."

Friday's mass demonstration—termed a "day of rage"—was just one of many that have kicked off worldwide in the wake of Trump's Jerusalem decision, which provoked sharp condemnation from Middle Eastern and European leaders.

Last week, the United Nations General Assembly put a number to this global condemnation, voting 128-9 to declare the U.S. president's recognition of Jerusalem "null and void." The only countries that voted with the U.S. and Israel were Guatemala, Togo, Honduras, the Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, and Palau.

"The United States, with its uncritical support of Israeli violations, has long been criticized at the U.N.," noted Phyllis Bennis of the Institute for Policy Studies. "But [the General Assembly's] vote reflects the profound global antagonism that the Trump administration has caused and indeed embraced. And once again U.S. protection of Israel is the basis for Washington being so thoroughly isolated at the U.N."