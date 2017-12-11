At Least One 'Suspect' in Custody After Subway Explosion Near Times Square

This is breaking story... Check back for possible updates...

Law enforcement officials in New York City said one person, identified as a "male suspect," is in custody with non-life-threatening injuries after "an explosive device" was set off on a mid-town subway platform during the morning commute. According to reports and police updates, the incident happened near 42nd Street and 8th Avenue, where two subway stations, Times Square and Port Authority, are connected by a tunnel.

Update regarding explosion at 42nd St and 8th Ave, in subway: One male suspect is in custody. No injuries other than suspect at this time. Avoid the area. Subways bypassing #PortAuthority and Times Square Stations. Info is preliminary. pic.twitter.com/bEAdjq8mYc — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 11, 2017

Citing a law enforcement officer, the New York Times reports, "Two people were in custody... One may have been carrying a device that could have been a pipe bomb, which exploded."

Reuters reports:

New York police confirm one person in custody after reports of explosion at Port Authority, one of the city’s busiest commuter hubs https://t.co/TPgW73Nm0v pic.twitter.com/OoXJhXq0q4 — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) December 11, 2017

According to the reports, the explosion happened at approximately 7:20 AM local time.

On social media, cell phone footage—which appears like it was taken from a video monitoring station—showed what looked like the moment of the explosion: