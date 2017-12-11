At Least One 'Suspect' in Custody After Subway Explosion Near Times Square

Non-life-threatening injuries reported after "an explosive device" was set off on a mid-town subway platform during the morning commute.

Law enforcement official in New York City say that what is believed to be "an explosive device" has been set off on Manhattan subway platform. (Photo: AP)

This is breaking story... Check back for possible updates...

Law enforcement officials in New York City said one person, identified as a "male suspect," is in custody with non-life-threatening injuries after "an explosive device" was set off on a mid-town subway platform during the morning commute. According to reports and police updates, the incident happened near 42nd Street and 8th Avenue, where two subway stations, Times Square and Port Authority, are connected by a tunnel.

Citing a law enforcement officer, the New York Times reports, "Two people were in custody... One may have been carrying a device that could have been a pipe bomb, which exploded."

Reuters reports:

According to the reports, the explosion happened at approximately 7:20 AM local time.

On social media, cell phone footage—which appears like it was taken from a video monitoring station—showed what looked like the moment of the explosion:

