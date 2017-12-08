'Day of Rage' in Occupied Territories Amid Global Outcry Against Trump's Jerusalem Move

After a long day of protests on Thursday following U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, thousands of Palestians took to the streets in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip once more on Friday as part of a global revolt against what world leaders have denounced as a "dangerous escalation."

As Al Jazeera reports, "Palestinian protesters gathered at the central Al Manara square in Ramallah and marched towards El Bireh, where they were met by Israeli troops firing tear gas and rubber bullets. Protests were also held in Hebron, Nablus, Jenin, Tulkarem and Jericho in the West Bank, according to Anadolu news agency, as well as in East Jerusalem," which Palestinians view as the capital of their future independent state.

More than 300 Palestinians have reportedly been injured in clashes with Israeli police forces, which were deployed throughout the occupied territories following Trump's announcement that he would both recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital and begin the process of moving the U.S. embassy there.

The Associated Press reports that one Palestinian was killed after Israeli forces used live fire against demonstrators in the Gaza Strip.

The demonstrations—which come following a declaration of three days of rage by Palestinian leaders and amid calls for a Third Intifada—broke out shortly following midday prayers on Friday and are expected to persist through the weekend, as leaders of Muslim-majority and European nations continue to slam Trump's decision as a final death blow to any hope of a viable peace process between Israel and the Palestinians.

Jibril Rajoub, a senior Palestinian official, told the Associated Press that the Palestinian leadership will not welcome Vice President Mike Pence when he visits the region later this month.

"We will not receive him in the Palestinian territories," Rajoub said, urging other Arab leaders to follow his lead and refuse meetings with American officials.

In addition to demonstrations in the occupied territories on Friday, tens of thousands also rallied in Malaysia, Indonesia, Tunisia, Turkey, and Jordan. "Trump is enemy of humanity," read one protesters' banner outside of the American embassy in Jakarta.

PHOTO: Protests against Trump’s Jerusalem decision emerged after Friday prayers today in Istanbul, Turkey. [Photo by @AlJazeera] pic.twitter.com/pxze8htqvA — The IMEU (@theIMEU) December 8, 2017

In a statement on Thursday, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps called on Iranians to participate in rallies against the U.S. decision and concluded: "It is vital that the Muslim world and all other freedom-seeking nations across the globe thwart this evil plot."

American groups have also taken part in marches and demonstrations in solidarity with the Palestinians. Jewish Voice for Peace, which denounced Trump's move as "counter to international law" and "a clear attempt by Israel and the U.S. to consolidate Israeli annexation of land," rallied in Chicago Thursday night.

At the United Nations, meanwhile, an emergency meeting of the Security Council is being held Friday to address the Trump administration's decision and the growing global fallout.