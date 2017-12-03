'March of Shame’: Tens of Thousands of Israelis Protest Against Netanyahu, Corruption

Tens of thousands of people rallied in protest on Saturday night in Tel Aviv, Israel against Israeli government corruption and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who is under criminal investigation over allegations of abuse of office.

Saturday’s "March of shame" protest was prompted by a draft law expected to be ratified by parliament next week, which would bar police from publishing its findings in two investigations of Netanyahu. If charged, Netanyahu would come under heavy pressure to resign.

The protest was by far the largest of now weekly anti-corruption protests sparked by corruption allegations against the far right-wing Prime Minister Netanyahu. Many more protesters also gathered in the cities of Haifa and Rosh Pina.

The Jerusalem Post reported:

Standing near the historic site where David Ben-Gurion declared the establishment of the State of Israel, Hagai Peled and his wife, Tushia, said they traveled from Hadera to attend the protest.

“It’s almost like a monarchy here now,” said Hagai, amid drumbeats and chants of “Stop the corruption!” “What’s going on with our government is going to silence the voices of everyone here in Israel so that no one can complain or say anything, so we want to protest,” he continued.

#Netanyahu: Corrupt. Bibi: Corrupt.. He attacks #Syria not only to support the terrorists but to divert attention from his own corruption. Tens of thousands protest in #Tel_Aviv against him (Netan in Arabic means filthy)#FromSyria pic.twitter.com/hAyHHyT34b — Ahmad Al-Issa (@ahmadalissa) December 3, 2017

Very impressive protest march in #TelAviv against Netanhayu’s corruption and his coalition’s dismal coverups. Many thousands of Israeli citizens. Proud to be here with my family. pic.twitter.com/Vi3vWxE0p0 — Fania Oz-Salzberger (@faniaoz) December 2, 2017