Increasing Speculation Deal in the Works, Michael Flynn Lawyer Meets With Mueller's Team

Increasing speculation that President Donald Trump's former national security advisor Michael Flynn could be in talks about a possible plea deal, ABC News reports that Flynn's lawyer met with members of special prosecutor Robert Mueller's team on Monday.

Late last week, the New York Times reported that Flynn's legal team confirmed it was no longer communicating with Trump's attorneys—an indication, the newspaper noted, "that Mr. Flynn is cooperating with prosecutors or negotiating a deal."

As The Hill notes, part of what's fueling speculation that Flynn is now looking to cooperate with Mueller, "is the fact that no charges have been filed against [him], despite what experts claim is almost-indisputable evidence of wrongdoing and reports Mueller has gathered enough evidence to indict."