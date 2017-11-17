Pentagon's Latest Waste of Taxpayer Money as US Navy Pilots Draw Huge Penis in the Sky

While many experts and critics of military spending have calculated the immense waste of tax dollar revenue expended each year by the Pentagon's massive budget—estimated to reach nearly $640 billion in 2018—U.S. Navy pilots this week have epitomized just how outsized this problem is by drawing a huge penis in the sky over remote Okanogan County in Washington state.

One mother who lives in the area and took pictures of the images in the sky reached out to local KREM 2 to complain about the images and said "she was upset she might have to explain to her young children what the drawings were."

As The Hill reports:

U.S. Navy officials have issued a statement acknowledging that one of its aircraft was used in the drawing of male genitalia in the sky over a county in Washington state. Officials at the Naval Air Station Whidbey Island in northwest Washington told KREM 2 that one of their aircraft was used in the skywriting. "The Navy holds its aircrew to the highest standards and we find this absolutely unacceptable, of zero training value and we are holding the crew accountable,” the officials said in a statement.

Though it seems some locals were just have something exciting happen over their small town, the picture also tells the story of just far the U.S. has to go in curbing the gross and wasteful behavior of the military:

The navy promises they don't think a sky penis is funny. https://t.co/B5sHd097tS — Chris Hoffman (@LemonLobotomist) November 17, 2017