More Than 20 Killed After Gunman Opens Fire in Texas Church

A gunman opened fire inside the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs in Wilson County, Texas on Sunday, leaving an estimated 28 people dead and 20 more wounded.

According to Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt, the shooter—who has yet to be identified—was also killed. Though the number of deaths has not been officially confirmed, the mass shooting could ultimately rank as one of the worst in modern American history.

"Today an unthinkable tragedy occurred in our community," the First Baptist Church of La Vernia, Texas—located several miles from the site of the shooting—wrote on Facebook. "Our sanctuary will be open from 5-7 pm tonight. There will be pastors and leaders present to pray with you or to talk."

Texas lawmakers responded to the mass shooting on social media:

Terrible news coming out of Sutherland Springs, TX. I’m monitoring developments and am praying for the shooting victims. — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) November 5, 2017

Our prayers are with all who were harmed by this evil act. Our thanks to law enforcement for their response. More details from DPS soon. https://t.co/KMCRmOPkiM — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 5, 2017

Moms Demand Action, a gun control advocacy group, also responded: