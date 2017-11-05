More Than 20 Killed After Gunman Opens Fire in Texas Church

"Today an unthinkable tragedy occurred in our community," a nearby church wrote on Facebook shortly after the shooting

"Our hearts are with the Sutherland Springs community, the victims and their loved ones after yet another horrific act of gun violence," Moms Demand Action wrote on Twitter. (Photo: Caleb Downs/San Antonio Express-News)

This is a breaking news story and will likely be updated...

A gunman opened fire inside the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs in Wilson County, Texas on Sunday, leaving an estimated 28 people dead and 20 more wounded.

According to Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt, the shooter—who has yet to be identified—was also killed.  Though the number of deaths has not been officially confirmed, the mass shooting could ultimately rank as one of the worst in modern American history.

"Today an unthinkable tragedy occurred in our community," the First Baptist Church of La Vernia, Texas—located several miles from the site of the shooting—wrote on Facebook. "Our sanctuary will be open from 5-7 pm tonight. There will be pastors and leaders present to pray with you or to talk."

Texas lawmakers responded to the mass shooting on social media:

Moms Demand Action, a gun control advocacy group, also responded:

