Multiple Pedestrians Killed After Truck Plows Down New York City Bike Path

This is a breaking news story and will likely be updated...

At least eight people were killed and more than a dozen injured Tuesday after a man drove a rented pickup truck down a bike lane in lower Manhattan, plowing into cyclists and colliding with a school bus. After driving for several blocks, the man exited the truck and—according to witnesses—fired a weapon that may have been a pellet gun. Shortly thereafter, the suspect was shot by police and taken into custody.

The incident is being investigated as a terrorist attack. The police say they are not searching for any other suspects.

CBS News posted a video of scene:

"The actual number of injured at this point is still unclear," @AnthonyMasonCBS reports on Lower Manhattan attack https://t.co/fad8qNTMeb pic.twitter.com/7lRGT1n6eC — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 31, 2017

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo traveled to the scene Tuesday and gave a press conference with updates from police that evening. Both the mayor and governor called the event an "act of terror."

BREAKING: NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio says "this was an act of terror"; at least eight people dead. https://t.co/pkCObWn0sZ pic.twitter.com/uGi6EJVnwH — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) October 31, 2017

The New York Times reported later Tuesday evening that the suspect had been identified as 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov, and that he was in critical condition after being shot by a police officer in the abdomen. "Saipov came to the United States from Uzbekistan in 2010, and had a green card that allowed permanent legal residence," according to the Times, which noted he had lived in Paterson, New Jersey, and Tampa, Florida.

Saipov reportedly shouted "Allahu Akbar," Arabic for "God is great," before he was shot and taken to a nearby hospital for surgery. Two law enforcement officials told the Times "investigators discovered handwritten notes in Arabic near the truck that indicated allegiance to ISIS."