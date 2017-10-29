Trump Trolls Michael Moore; Moore Fights Back
Only thing Trump got right: “While not at all presidential”
Michael Moore’s recent Broadway show—The Terms of My Surrender—opened in late July for a 12-week limited engagement. As scheduled, the play ended on October 22nd.
In the play, Moore took aim at the Trump administration and its policies. Moore set aside a box every night for Trump, who never took up the offer. Moore intends to take his show on the road - with a The Terms of My Surrender tour in summer 2018.
On Saturday evening, six days after The Terms of My Surrender closed on Broadway, Trump launched a bizarre and factually incorrect attack on Moore via Twitter.
While not at all presidential I must point out that the Sloppy Michael Moore Show on Broadway was a TOTAL BOMB and was forced to close. Sad!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 28, 2017
Moore swung back with a volley of 12 Tweets:
1) You must have my smash hit of a Broadway show confused with your presidency-- which IS a total bomb and WILL indeed close early. NOT SAD https://t.co/URgXgzWWVk
— Michael Moore (@MMFlint) October 29, 2017
2) Today, 1 U.S. service member was killed & 6 injured in our never-ending war in Afghanistan. You,our President, are not even aware of this
— Michael Moore (@MMFlint) October 29, 2017
3) You ARE aware I'm a "B'way star" & I guess this bothers you more. SAD.
— Michael Moore (@MMFlint) October 29, 2017
4) Prosecutor Mueller's GrandJury has just approved the 1st criminal indictments of your administration. R u trying 2 distract us from this?
— Michael Moore (@MMFlint) October 29, 2017
5) 38 days after Maria, 3/4 of PR (our fellow Americans) have NO electricity. Yet u are more upset that so many ppl saw my B'way show. SAD.
— Michael Moore (@MMFlint) October 29, 2017
6) They say Twitter "distracts" you from your presidency. But Twitter IS YOUR PRESIDENCY! It's all you know how to do. #LOSER!
— Michael Moore (@MMFlint) October 29, 2017
7) And now, for this weekend, I’m your latest distraction from your crimes. Ha! Raucous & joyous crowds every nite on B’way- & u missed out!
— Michael Moore (@MMFlint) October 29, 2017
8) It was the highest grossing play (non-musical) of the summer, despite my offering $29 cheap seats + free student tix so ALL could afford.
— Michael Moore (@MMFlint) October 29, 2017
9) As announced on May 1st, it was always a "12-WEEK-ONLY" run, due to my commitments to my upcoming primetime TV series & my new movie.
— Michael Moore (@MMFlint) October 29, 2017
10) On Broadway, Donald, they call it a "LIMITED ENGAGEMENT" -- just like we’re planning on making your presidency.
— Michael Moore (@MMFlint) October 29, 2017
11) For now, at least, I know I still have one fan in the White House (thx for your unwavering support, Jared!) pic.twitter.com/mTwLxW4KgR
— Michael Moore (@MMFlint) October 29, 2017
And thanks to all who filled this beautiful theater for each show! pic.twitter.com/TRxAPssdwS
— Michael Moore (@MMFlint) October 29, 2017
Top Comments