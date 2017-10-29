Trump Trolls Michael Moore; Moore Fights Back

Only thing Trump got right: “While not at all presidential”

Michael Moore’s recent Broadway show—The Terms of My Surrender—opened in late July for a 12-week limited engagement. As scheduled, the play ended on October 22nd.

In the play, Moore took aim at the Trump administration and its policies. Moore set aside a box every night for Trump, who never took up the offer. Moore intends to take his show on the road - with a The Terms of My Surrender tour in summer 2018.

On Saturday evening, six days after The Terms of My Surrender closed on Broadway,  Trump launched a bizarre and factually incorrect attack on Moore via Twitter.

 

Moore swung back with a volley of 12 Tweets:

 

 

 

 

Graham Nash Block

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

