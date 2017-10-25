Though 'One of Great Memories of All Time,' Trump Can't Think of Anything 'Uncivil' He Might Ever Have Done

In a wide-ranging question and answer session with the press Wednesday in which he rambled about his "intelligence" and claimed he has "one of the great memories of all time," President Donald Trump insisted that the media—and not his own behavior—is responsible for the widespread perception that he is "uncivil" and unfit to serve as president.

"I think the press makes me more uncivil than I am," Trump said just before taking off to a fundraiser in Dallas, Texas. "People don't understand: I went to an Ivy League college. I was a nice student. I did very well. I'm a very intelligent person."

Watch:

Trump: "I went to an Ivy League college. I was a nice student. I did very well. I'm a very intelligent person." https://t.co/rwCj7jU6x5 — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 25, 2017

Trump also insisted that he was "really nice" to Myeshia Johnson—the widow U.S. Army Sgt. La David Johnson—in their recent phone conversation. In an interview earlier this week, Myeshia Johnson said claims that Trump was disrespectful during the call are accurate.

Trump contradicts Sgt. Johnson's widow, defends himself by saying he has "one of the great memories of all time". pic.twitter.com/INAcrgNdrl — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 25, 2017

In related news, a Poltico/Morning Consult poll out Wednesday revealed that a majority of Americans agree that the words "dishonest," "unstable," and "reckless" all accurately describe the president.

The survey, however, did not identify exactly how respondents arrived at forming such opinions.