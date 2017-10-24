'Trump Is Treason': Man Throws Russian Flags at McConnell and President on Capitol Hill

As President Donald Trump walked with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) in the Capitol building to an afternoon luncheon on Tuesday, a "very unusual incident" occurred: a protester posing as a journalist shouted "Trump is treason" and threw Russian flags in the president's direction.

"This president has conspired with agents of the Russian government," the protester—who identified himself as Ryan Clayton of Americans Take Action—shouted. "We should be talking about treason, not tax cuts."

Watch: