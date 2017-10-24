'Trump Is Treason': Man Throws Russian Flags at McConnell and President on Capitol Hill

The protester posed as a reporter and later identified himself as Ryan Clayton of Americans Take Action

Ryan Clayton of Americans Take Action is corralled by police after he threw paper Russian flags at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and U.S. President Donald Trump as they arrived for the Republican Senate Policy Luncheon at the U.S. Capitol October 24, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

As President Donald Trump walked with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) in the Capitol building to an afternoon luncheon on Tuesday, a "very unusual incident" occurred: a protester posing as a journalist shouted "Trump is treason" and threw Russian flags in the president's direction.

"This president has conspired with agents of the Russian government," the protester—who identified himself as Ryan Clayton of Americans Take Action—shouted. "We should be talking about treason, not tax cuts."

Watch:

