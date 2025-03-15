We Will Not Comply

Freefalling through our authoritarian takeover, this week saw New York police in the grotesque faux-gold belly of the beast arrest 100 Jews of conscience chanting "Free Free Palestine" to protest the ICE abduction of a Palestinian peace advocate for likewise standing against Israeli genocide - both acts of Constitutionally-protected free speech this dark regime deems criminal. Jews on detainment for expressing the wrong political ideas: "We know our history, and we know where this leads. This is what fascists do."

The Jewish Voice For Peace protest - at the start of the Jewish holiday of Purim, which celebrates a long-ago, truth-telling queen who spoke out against another slaughter of innocents, in this case Jews - came after last weekend's nighttime arrest by ICE of Mahmoud Khalil, a 30-year-old leader and mediator of pro-Palestinian campus protests at Columbia University where he'd just earned a Master's degree in international affairs. The arrest was sinister: In newly released video recorded by his wife Noor Abdalla and shared by the New York Civil Liberties Union, burly plainclothes ICE agents confront Khalil in the lobby of his Columbia-owned apartment. They refuse to produce a warrant, say who they are or talk to the couple's attorney on the phone; they threaten both Khalil and his 8-months-pregnant wife before eventually handcuffing Khalil, forcing him into an unmarked car and driving away. "It was the most terrifying moment of my life," said Abdalla. "It felt like a kidnapping, because it was."

In these times, the arrest of Khalil, after a "vicious, coordinated" doxxing campaign by Zionist thugs, was shocking but not surprising. A Syrian-born Palestinian citizen of Algeria whose family fled both the Nakba and then the war in Syria, Khalil was well-respected for his thoughtful, judicious work, first in the UK embassy in Beirut and last year as a negotiator during Columbia's protests. Though he's a legal permanent resident of the U.S. with a green card and a wife who's an American citizen, he was evidently considered fair prey by a stupid, bigoted regime that declared on arrival, "To all the resident aliens who joined in the pro-jihadist protests, we put you on notice: we will find you, and we will deport you." After announcing Khalil had been "proudly apprehended" - he was in plain sight at Columbia - Trump brayed it was “the first of many to come” among "Hamas sympathizers on college campuses, which have been infested with radicalism like never before...(They) are not welcome here.”

For 38 hours after his arrest, neither his wife nor lawyers knew where Mahmoud was held; it turned out authorities had secretly transported him from New York to New Jersey, and then in the middle of night to an infamous immigration detention center in Louisiana, a common, toxic ICE move to find judges more supportive of Trump's anti-immigrant assaults. But they still face one problem: Khalil hasn't been charged with any crime, and from the start Trump lackeys have been flailing to find one. ICE agents who arrived at his home first announced they'd revoked his student visa; when they were told he had a green card, they said they'd revoked that, which is almost impossible to do. Now, seeking to prove he is, as charged, an anti-Semitic supporter of Hamas - a claim for which there is no evidence and which his lawyers call "false and preposterous" - they're scrambling to justify their wildly illegal actions by clutching at implausible tactics - terrorism to immigration to McCarthy-era fearmongering.

After a lame effort to base the arrest on a Homeland Security claim Khalil “led activities aligned to Hamas" - despite having no contact with them - Marco Rubio dug deep to find and cite a little-used provision of the Immigration and Nationality Act that the Secretary of State can deport "an alien whose presence or activities in the United States (would) have potentially serious adverse foreign policy consequences" for the U.S. Presented with this absurd notice in court in Louisiana, Khalil refused to sign it. Because irony is dead, the State Dept. may also use 1952's Red=Scare-and-anti- Semitic McCarran-Walter Act, which set quotas against "subversives" to keep out Jewish Holocaust survivors or "disruptors" suspected of being Soviet agents, to cancel visas of "pro-Hamas" foreign students like Khalil. Despite Jews fighting the law, Congress enacted it, making it almost impossible for Polish survivors to enter the U.S; those who did, like Jared Kushner's family, told US authorities they were German.

Khalil's lawyers say the government’s case has "no basis in law," and it's "chilling" they seek to deport someone because they disapprove of speech "absolutely protected" by the Constitution: "The government doesn’t get to decide what you can talk about ...If it's adverse to U.S foreign policy interests, it's still protected." They also challenge, on legal and moral grounds, the regime's brazen effort to use the Immigration Act's “foreign policy” provision in this life-and-death situation: "If the government thinks Mahmoud’s speech in favor of Palestinian human rights and to end the genocide is not only contrary to U.S. foreign policy, that is something in itself, but that that dissent provides grounds for arrest, detention and deportation...It's an astonishing claim.” They are now trying to get Kahlil back in New York from Louisiana, a move they call a “retaliatory transfer” to restrict his access to his lawyers and family. A New York judge temporarily blocked his deportation at a hearing that drew hundreds of demonstrators.

Still, Zionist forces remain hard at work. With polls showing U.S. support for a genocidal Israel at its lowest in 25 years, pro-Israel groups and lawmakers are fighting to stifle dissent, criminalize divestment efforts like BDS, further criminally blur the line between anti-Semitism and anti-Zionism, and delightedly deport the righteous likes of Mahmoud Khalil. Thus, the news that uber-Zionist Betar US, labeled a hate group by the Jewish ADL - for posts like their response to a list of thousands of children killed in Gaza: "Not enough. We demand blood" - has claimed credit for ratting out Khalil to the government. It also says it's compiled a thousands-strong “deportation list” of pro-Palestinian protesters on visas at Columbia and other schools, claiming to have "documentation" to support the claim they're “promoting the eradication, the destruction and the devolution of western civilization." Their former director charges Khalil is an "operative"; asked for whom, he said he hasn't figured that out yet.

Still, disappearing people now is evidently not enough, so a berserk regime keeps cracking down, with Dept, of Education plans to investigate over 50 universities for "racial discrimination." Trump keeps tormenting Columbia, maybe because its city keeps hating him. He's threatened to pull $400 million in contracts and "review" $5 billion more if it doesn't get pro-Zionist, cuts already affecting research at the medical school; his DOJ plans to probe if Columbia "was harboring or concealing immigrants (in) the US illegally" or committing "terrorism crimes”; ICE thugs are roaming the campus searching rooms and reportedly detained at least two more students. When the besieged school ignored the Do Not Obey In Advance memo and said it expelled, suspended or temporarily revoked the degrees of students who took over Hamilton Hall during April demonstrations, Khalil and seven other students filed a lawsuit to stop them from providing activists’ names to vengeful GOP lawmakers in D.C.asking for them.

Still, Trump pressed on. In "an extraordinary ultimatum," he demanded Columbia place its Middle Eastern, South Asian, and African Studies programs under “academic receivership" for five years, ban masks that conceal identity or “intimidate others,” re-define antisemitism, abolish its discipline rules and "reform" admissions and international recruiting, adding, "We expect your immediate compliance." WTF. His minions are going with the rabid flow: Comic-book thug Tom Homan called Khalil "a national security threat," and Barbie Press Secretary said Khalil “distributed pro-Hamas propaganda, flyers with the logo of Hamas." His lawyers: "The reality is that Mr. Khalil completely, vehemently denies doing anything like that. He has absolutely no connections to Hamas whatsoever. (His) punishment should outrage anybody who believes speech should be free in the United States...If (he) is deported, no one can have any confidence in legal and constitutional protections as a line of defense against arbitrary state violence and punishment."

It was in the same belief Khalil's arrest marks a fascist escalation from which "there is no going back" that about 300 Jewish Voice For Peace activists, allies and Holocaust descendants flooded the public atrium at Trump Tower to protest against "a clear move from the playbook for authoritarian government we know all too well." Their calls: “Bring Mahmoud home now! Not In Our Name! Stop Arming Israel! Fight Nazis Not Students! Never again for anyone, never again is now!" and, stubbornly even as police continuously clambered up and down that damn gold escalator to thin and handcuff their red-shirted ranks, "Free, Free, Free Palestine!" They argued Khalil's arrest "does nothing to make Jews safer.“ They recalled the stories "we grew up on" of relatives abducted by the Nazis, authoritarian regimes targeting and scapegoating people, grieving families separated. They proclaimed, "We will not stand by" and "we will not be silent." And they chanted even as they were dragged away, "Come for one, face us all."