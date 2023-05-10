Jury Finds Twice Impeached, Indicted, Insurrectionist, Lying, Losing, Degenerate Creep Is A Convicted Sexual Predator

Amidst the world's sorrows, we celebrate the small legal and moral victory of a civil jury - which even included one MAGA-ite - finding crooked, loathsome former President McCheeto liable for sexually abusing and defaming E. Jean Carroll, which leaves unpunished only his crimes against at least 26 women, human decency, financial accountability and democracy itself. Still, social media echoed the sentiment of Joe's famed Big Fucking Deal: The GOP's presumptive candidate to lead the country is now officially a rapist.

The verdict followed just three hours of deliberation after a two-week trial. Memorably, Carroll's lawyer played WTF video from a deposition wherein Trump defended his stars-can-grab- ’em- by-the-pussy smut, arguing "over the last million years" that's been "largely true, unfortunately or fortunately." Good job, Mr. person woman man camera TV. Carroll's testimony was clear, calm, occasionally tearful; it was buttressed by two friends who she'd told about the attack and two other women Trump had groped and kissed - a fraction of over two dozen who've accused him of sexual assault and rape. Carroll alleged Trump raped her in the changing room of a Bergdorf Goodman in 1996; the jury found him liable - the civil version of guilty in a criminal case - for sexual abuse, forcible touching, injury, willful and wanton negligence, defamation, false statements and malicious intent, but not rape. So much winning. Analysts said the not guilty finding was based on Carroll saying she knew he penetrated her with his fingers and then felt something else - ewww - but she couldn't see if it was his penis. So, basically, saved by the little mushroom.



Nonetheless, the verdict finally, legally brands as a sexual predator a former president and presidential front-runner for a party that's built its identity on framing liberals as "sexual groomers," drag queens as "perverts," and transgender people as threats to women in bathrooms even as their leader is found to have sexually abused a woman in a dressing room and far more GOP legislators than trans people (zero) have committed sexual crimes. The hashtags #TrumpSexCrimes, #TrumpIsARapist and #PredatorTrump suggest America might be disquieted - "I like presidents who aren't sex offenders" - by the latest dubious addition to Trump's resume. But many on the right hung in there: It's a "made-up story from 30 years ago," it "sounds like a personal problem," it's "a major win" 'cause they said he didn't rape her, Jesus forgives, Hunter Biden, and from his lawyer, it's a "strange" verdict that proves he "can't get a fair trial in New York." From the crowd: "You're a fucking Neanderthal." We love New York.

The jury awarded Carroll $5 million: about $2 million for sexual abuse and $3 million for defamation after Trump called her a liar. He accepted the judgment with his usual grace: Having called Carroll a "whack job" who he never met and is "not my type" despite confusing her with Marla, the "worlds most persecuted pervert" screeched, "I HAVE ABSOLUTELY NO IDEA WHO THIS WOMAN IS. THIS VERDICT IS A DISGRACE." He must be stressed: He faces 34 felony counts on hush money payments to Stormy Daniels, likely criminal charges for trying to overturn the election in Georgia and the Jan. 6 riot, and Jack Smith on the trail of his secret documents. Carroll, on the other hand, emerged from court smiling broadly. “I’m not settling a political score," she said. "I’m settling a personal score." We thank her on behalf of "every woman who has suffered because she was not believed." So does the profane, hilarious, spitting-mad actor Michael Rapaport, who speaks for all of us on the defeat of "pig dick and fat fuck" Donald Trump today: "Woooh!"

