A Monument To Cruelty

Unfathomably, it's been a year since a horrific Hamas assault set off a more horrific Israeli genocide in which an insatiable, unraveling Zionist project has slaughtered, burned, starved, maimed and broken hundreds of thousands, mostly women and children, in the ungodly name of vengeance. A year of blood, terror, protests, rulings, another self-immolation, ceaseless dead babies, doctors, teachers, poets. Yet still, "The word 'ceasefire' is a wish, a dream." And in Gaza, "Every day, we live in hell."

The official death toll in Gaza is now almost 42,000; doctors who have volunteered there say the true toll is at least 118,908, or almost triple that. There are over 97,000 wounded, and most of Gaza's two million people are homeless. Given the ongoing violence, the tens of thousands missing, the unprecedented humanitarian crisis - famine looming, illness spreading, meager food, water, medical care - those obscene numbers will likely continue to soar. Meanwhile, Israel's unhinged genocidal campaign has failed to achieve its mythical "total victory" over Hamas while successively obliterating one red line of "civilized" warfare after another - bombing schools, hospitals, mosques, shelters, using starvation as a weapon, killing hundreds of civilians to rescue four captives, targeting journalists and doctors, and so heedlessly, relentlessly bombing residential areas that entire families, babies to grandparents, have been wiped out. Still, complicit Western allies, mostly us, send killing weapons and look away.

The result: "A year of war against children that has made Palestine the most precarious place in the world to be a child." Duly sacrificed on the altar of Israeli impunity are over 16,700 children killed, including newborns; at least 30,000 wounded, some as young as two with multiple limbs amputated; and many thousands of already disabled children seeing their fragile worlds implode: "They destroyed what was inside us." In an angry letter to Biden urging, "End this madness now!" 99 U.S. doctors who worked in Gaza describe healthy newborns dying of malnutrition, the "first time I held a baby's brain in my hand - the first of many," children regularly shot in the head or chest despite international rules deeming them innocents, and, in their dreams, the cries and screams of maimed children and grieving mothers "our consciences will not let us forget....Their mutilated bodies are a monument to cruelty."

Still it goes on, so pitilessly some media have changed update headlines from "Operation al-Aqsa Flood" to, say, "Israel's Genocide: Day 356." Last week, Israel intensified strikes on whatever's left of Gaza in eight massacres that killed 99 people, mostly sleeping women and children sheltering in schools - a sentence that should not exist. Among those killed was Wafa al-Udaini, a prominent English-speaking reporter who wrote for Palestinian and U.S. outlets. The 175th journalist killed by Israel, she documented the Palestinian struggle - what women endure in Israeli prisons, the horror of children's bodies shredded in a night strike, kids' occasional joy - to reflect their pain, courage, resilience and longing; she also mentored young Palestinian women writers to help them "tell their own stories in their own voice." Her words and work as both journalist and refugee, said one editor, were "her way of reclaiming her people’s narrative, why we do what we do on a daily basis...She was not just a storyteller – she was the story."

Untold thousands more dead, of course, have not been even identified, never mind celebrated. Last month, Israel tried to deliver 88 bodies, badly decomposed with no accompanying data, to Khan Younis' Nasser Hospital in a container truck, a grotesque repudiation of an International Law mandate that victims of armed conflict be "handled with dignity and properly managed." Gaza's Ministry of Health refused to receive them, and sent the truck back. "We cannot allow them to disappear into an anonymous grave,” they said. “Each of these individuals has a family, a history, a life that deserves recognition. We are demanding that their humanity be honored.” For families of over 10,000 missing, caught in a harrowing, months-long wait, ""Every day feels like a cruel game. You cling to hope, then you lose it again. And there's no end, no peace." Says Amina Nasir, 52, who's lost both her son and her brother, “I have nothing left. No news, no body, no grave. Just memories and questions. Its a torture I can't describe."

And now Lebanon, where Israel burrows ever deeper into another quagmire without end or strategy, another place of dust, screams, sirens, rubble, bodies in pieces, nowhere to go. "We are all the same," writes Mohammed Mhawish of "a solidarity beyond words." "For the people of Lebanon, Gaza is not a distant cause; it is a mirror of their own suffering, a continuation of the story we’ve been living for decades. We know the bombs killing their children are the same ones killing ours." On the mournful one-year marker, that sense of oneness prompted tens of thousands worldwide to protest, and fight to end, the ongoing genocide. In the U.S., the focus was rightly on our persistent, unconscionable, American-taxpayer-funded arming of Israel despite its routinely revealed war crimes, and irregardless of Biden Administration claims it's been "working tirelessly" on a ceasefire. Critics: "That is not a thing." The brutal, bottom-line truth: Without U.S. arms, funds and diplomatic cover, "This genocide would not have been possible.”

On Saturday, the anniversary also spurred Arizona journalist Samuel Mena Jr. to set himself on fire during protests to renounce the genocide and what he saw as his own role in it. In a long essay, he described a U.S. of "hypocrisy, falsehood, and misdirection" that joins global colonial projects as its leaders and journalists deny their deadly impact. Despite so many dead children, "We took at face value this war is a war against Hamas. How many Palestinians were killed that I allowed to be branded as Hamas..struck with a missile cosigned by the American media?" To the painful query, "What are you going to do?" he said to the thousands of children who lost a limb, "with as much of my conviction as I possibly can, that, "I give my left arm to you (and) pray my voice was able to raise up yours." After he was hospitalized with non-life-threatening burns, the post was met with ugly comments - "They should've let you burn" - and calls for empathy. "However you view what Sam did," said a friend, “Sam was (only) asking for (us) to see each other’s humanity.”

To date, Israel's unrepentant leaders seem unable to do so. "Israel doesn’t need an excuse to exterminate Palestinians," said one weary Gazan. “Where is justice in this world?” "After a year," said another, "our souls feel suspended in time...as though the world has simply accepted our suffering as the natural state of affairs." Still, people endure "the long wait for the day the death stops." In the small coastal city of Deir al-Balah, where fishing, palm trees and calm have been erased for rubble, tents, traumatized children, a resident grows a yellow rose, a jasmine tree, basil, two palm trees, three olive trees: "That's how I define hope." A 24-year-old teacher writes for "the heavenly souls" of her family of 14 killed in a strike that "flew them away to fairer places"' as she, the only survivor, wheelchair-bound in the hospital, tells the stories of the burned and mourning children there. Once we die, her father said, "People will listen to our stories." Now, "Out from under the rubble, I see my martyrs waving for me. They all stand again. They smile. They live. They go back home."

Once they started invading us.

Taking our houses and trees, drawing lines,

pushing us into tiny places.

It wasn’t a bargain or deal or even a real war.

To this day they pretend it was.

But it was something else.

We were sorry what happened to them but

we had nothing to do with it.

- Naomi Shihab Nye,withthanksto Vox Populi

To begin a conversation

about Palestine & Israel

First, you must say:

I am your brother

& you are my sister...

Then, you can speak of history

and compare your losses.



- Yahia Lababidi