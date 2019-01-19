Institute Index: The Racial Injustice of the Government Shutdown

Rank of the ongoing partial federal government shutdown ordered by President Trump — an effort to get congressional funding for an unpopular $5.7 billion wall along the Mexican border — among the longest in U.S. history: 1

Total number of federal workers who are either furloughed or working without pay because of the shutdown: 800,000

Number of these workers who earn less than $50,000 a year: almost 111,000

Amount in pay the average affected federal worker has already missed as a result of the shutdown: $5,000

Number of shutdown-affected federal workers in the 13 Southern states*: 153,200

Percent of the U.S. population that's black: 12

Percent of the federal government workforce that's black, a disparity explained by a history in which African Americans subject to racial discrimination in the private sector turned to public employment: more than 18

Percent of those holding federal Senior Executive Service positions — a civil service classification equivalent to general officer or flag officer ranks in the U.S. Armed Forces — who are black: 21

Number of government contractors affected by the shutdown: 4 million

Percent of all small businesses in the U.S. that are black-owned: 2.1

Percent of registered federal contracting firms that are black-owned: 11.7

Median wealth of white households in the U.S.: over $116,000

Of black households: $1,700

Date on which Congress passed a bill to provide for back pay for federal workers affected by the shutdown: 1/11/2019

Amount the legislation provides for affected contractors: $0

Date on which the Congressional Black Caucus held a press call to demand an end to the shutdown, with members citing among other factors its racially disparate impacts: 1/11/2019

* Facing South counts the following states as part of the region: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.

(Click on figure to go to source.)