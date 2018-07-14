Published on
Amid Lies of Trump and Sessions, 7 Truths About Immigration

Lots of misinformation leads to massive amounts of inhumanity

Amid President Donald Trump's escalating lies, here are a few realities:

1. A record high of 75 percent of Americans now say immigration is a “good thing” for the country

2. America needs more immigrants, not fewer, because our population is rapidly aging.  

3. Historically, new immigrants have contributed more to society in taxes than they have taken from society in terms of public assistance

4. Most immigrants don’t take jobs away from native-born Americans. To the contrary, their spending creates more jobs

5. Trump’s claim that undocumented immigrants generate more crime is dead wrong. Both legal and undocumented immigrants are significantly less likely to commit crimes than people born in the United States

6. Violent crime rates in America are actually at historical lows, with the homicide rate back to its level from the early 1960s. 

7. Illegal border crossings have been declining since 2014 – long before Trump’s “crackdown.” There is no “surge” in illegal immigration. 

Please spread the truth.

Robert Reich

Robert Reich

Robert Reich, is the Chancellor’s Professor of Public Policy at the University of California, Berkeley, and a senior fellow at the Blum Center for Developing Economies. He served as secretary of labor in the Clinton administration, for which Time magazine named him one of the 10 most effective cabinet secretaries of the the twentieth century. He has written fiften books, including the best-sellers Aftershock, The Work of Nations, Beyond Outrage and, Saving Capitalism. He is also a founding editor of The American Prospect magazine, chairman of Common Cause, a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, and co-creator of the award-winning documentary, "Inequality For All." Reich's newest book is "The Common Good." He's co-creator of the Netflix original documentary "Saving Capitalism," which is streaming now.

 
 

