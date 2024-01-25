January, 25 2024, 05:51pm EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact:
Maria Langholz, maria@demandprogress.org
Statement on NSA Buying Americans’ Internet Data Without Warrants
The New York Times has just revealed that the NSA is buying Americans' internet records without court orders. The news comes as the House of Representatives debates closing the "data broker loophole," which government agencies increasingly use to avoid court order requirements, in the context of a roiling fight over warrantless surveillance powers set to expire in April.
In response to this reporting from the New York Times, Demand Progress Policy Director Sean Vitka issued the following statement:
"Not only is it outrageous that the NSA is buying Americans' browsing records without court orders—including 'wholly domestic' records—but intelligence officials fought to keep this fact hidden from the public even as Congress is debating surveillance reforms, specifically including the data broker loophole.
"Congress must not reauthorize warrantless surveillance powers like Section 702 of FISA without reforms to stop this massive, systemic invasion of Americans' privacy. Instead, they should swiftly pass the Protect Liberty and End Warrantless Surveillance Act to close the data broker loophole.”
This development comes amid an ongoing, months-long national debate over warrantless surveillance, with the House Judiciary Committee twice passing legislation to prohibit warrantless data broker sales to government agencies on overwhelming, bipartisan bases. Congress is expected to vote on warrantless surveillance practices by April 19 due to the scheduled expiration of a controversial Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act authority known as Section 702.
Demand Progress amplifies the voice of the people -- and wields it to make government accountable and contest concentrated corporate power. Our mission is to protect the democratic character of the internet -- and wield it to contest concentrated corporate power and hold government accountable.
Half of US Governors 'Stand With Texas' in Defying Supreme Court at Border
One columnist said Gov. GregAbbott's defiance was the "greatest threat to federal authority since the South's 'massive resistance' in the 1950s and '60s" to the high court ruling that mandated school integration.
Jan 25, 2024
News
Twenty-five Republican governors have lent their support to GOP Gov. Greg Abbott as he doubles down on his defiance of a U.S. Supreme Court order to allow the federal government to remove the razor wire that the state had put up along a stretch of the United States-Mexico border with Mexico at Eagle Pass.
Abbott first posted on social media on Tuesday that the Texas National Guard would "continue to hold the line" at Eagle Pass. Then, in a statement released Wednesday, Abbott claimed that the Biden administration had "broken the compact" between the states and federal government by, in Abbott's view, failing to enforce immigration laws. He has won the support of at least 25 governors for declaring immigration an "invasion" and invoking "Texas' constitutional authority to defend and protect itself."
In a column published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Thursday, Will Bunch observed that some online commenters had likened the potential standoff at Eagle Pass to the one at Fort Sumter, North Carolina, that triggered the Civil War. However, he thought another historical comparison had merit.
"Abbott's reckless, cruelty-is-the-point policies and his defiant stand are also posing the greatest threat to federal authority since the South's 'massive resistance' in the 1950s and '60s to the Supreme Court's landmark Brown v. Board of Ed ruling that mandated school integration," Bunch wrote.
"If Biden is the one who backs down at Eagle Pass, then—at the risk of paraphrasing Trump—we won't have a country anymore."
In his statement, Abbott referenced founding fathers James Madison and Alexander Hamilton and based his argument on the U.S. Constitution. He pointed to Article IV, Section 4, which promises federal protection against "invasion" and Article 1, Section 10, Clause 3, which acknowledges a state's "sovereign interest" in protecting its borders. He wrote:
The failure of the Biden administration to fulfill the duties imposed by Article IV, § 4 has triggered Article I, § 10, Clause 3, which reserves to this state the right of self-defense. For these reasons, I have already declared an invasion under Article I, § 10, Clause 3 to invoke Texas' constitutional authority to defend and protect itself. That authority is the supreme law of the land and supersedes any federal statutes to the contrary. The Texas National Guard, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and other Texas personnel are acting on that authority, as well as state law, to secure the Texas border.
After Abbott posted his statement on social media, several GOP governors reshared it with messages of support.
"Virginia stands with Texas," wrote Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Wednesday, arguing that "t he Biden administration has turned every state into a border state."
This was a sentiment echoed by Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon on Thursday.
"Wyoming stands in solidarity with Gov. Abbott and the state of Texas in utilizing every tool and strategy to secure the border and protect American citizens," Gordon said. "We are all border states now."
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem wrote on Wednesday that Abbott was "exactly right to invoke Texas' constitutional authority to defend itself." In a later post published Thursday, she affirmed her support for Abbott and called the border a "war zone."
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders wrote on Thursday that if President Joe Biden "won't defend us, states will have to defend themselves. Arkansas stands with Texas."
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said that Iowa had sent National Guard members to the Texas border in the past.
"When the federal government fails, states step in," Reynolds said, echoing Abbott's argument.
Abbott also garnered support statements from West Virginia's Jim Justice, Tennessee's Bill Lee, South Carolina's Henry McMaster, Oklahoma's Kevin Stitt, and North Dakota's Doug Burgum, among others.
Reynolds and 24 other GOP governors—every Republican except Vermont's Phil Scott—also released a formal statement Thursday backing Abbott's constitutional argument.
"Because the Biden administration has abdicated its constitutional compact duties to the states, Texas has every legal justification to protect the sovereignty of our states and our nation," the governors wrote.
In his column, Bunch pointed out what is at stake in this disagreement, arguing that the comparison to Fort Sumter might be "a little unfair":
No one was actually killed during the bombardment of the federal fort off of Charleston by rebel forces of the newly formed Confederacy. But four migrants trying to reach U.S. soil at or near the disputed park in Eagle Pass, Texas, have drowned under circumstances that are arguably linked to the dispute between the militaristic approach of the Texas National Guard and the comparatively humane, locked-out agents of President Joe Biden's administration.
Bunch wrote that Biden could either back down or follow the example of former President Dwight Eisenhower, who federalized the Arkansas National Guard in order to end a standoff over the integration of Little Rock Central High School. He continued:
It won't be an easy decision. The possibility for a Fort Sumter-style gunpowder spark exists in this crazy, mixed-up nation. If Biden does successfully reassert control of Eagle Pass, the same brand of yahoo who screamed "states' rights" in the 1950s and '60s to justify Jim Crow racial apartheid will yell that the American dictator is Biden, not [former President Donald] Trump. And if the 45th president does return as 47th, he would cite Biden's justified actions as an excuse for wildly unconstitutional uses of the Insurrection Act to crush political dissent with tanks and occupy cities run by Democrats.
If Biden is the one who backs down at Eagle Pass, then—at the risk of paraphrasing Trump—we won't have a country anymore.
Democratic Texas Congressmen Greg Casar and Joaquin Castro have called for Biden to take federal control of the Texas National Guard.
"We can create an immigration system that is safe, orderly, and humane," Casar posted on social media. "It's Democrats' job to push back on razor wire, inhumane cages, and broken policies of the past."
Wider Middle East War, Gaza Policy Imperil Biden Reelection Hopes: Polls
"The 2024 election could very easily be tipped by just a very small fraction of Biden voters" who disagree with his policies related to Israel, said one analyst.
Jan 25, 2024
News
"What will that do to Biden's base if the ICJ rules on Friday that Israel is plausibly committing genocide?" asked Parsi.
The new polling suggests that "the 2024 election could very easily be tipped by just a very small fraction of Biden voters," CEPR senior adviser Justin Talbot Zorn said.
A poll released Thursday shows that U.S. President Joe Biden is "misreading his own base," said one foreign policy expert, with a full 50% of Americans who voted for Biden in 2020 saying they believe the Israeli military operation that the U.S. is continuing to defend and fund amounts to a "genocide."
The Economist and YouGov found that 50% of 2020 Biden supporters answered yes to the question, "Do you think that Israel is committing genocide against Palestinian civilians?"
Only 20% of the respondents said no and 30% said they were unsure.
Overall, 35% of all people who answered the survey said they believe Israel is committing genocide. Forty-nine percent of Democrats agreed along with 60% of people who identified themselves as having liberal political views.
Trita Parsi, executive vice president of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, noted that the survey was released a day before the International Court of Justice is set to announce it verdict in a case brought by South Africa, which has accused Israel of genocidal violence and outlined numerous public statements of genocidal intent by top-level Israeli officials in its presentation to the court.
"What will that do to Biden's base if the ICJ rules on Friday that Israel is plausibly committing genocide?" asked Parsi.
At least 25,900 people have been killed in Gaza since Israel began its air and ground strikes, with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claiming they are only aiming to stop Hamas from operating in the enclave even as refugee camps, shelters, and hospitals have been among the targets.
Israeli officials have called for the IDF to erase "the Gaza Strip from the face of the Earth" and have said the military should "release all restraints" that would otherwise keep them from targeting civilians.
A separate poll by YouGov found that 52% of Americans—including 23% of 2020 Biden voters—said they would hold the president responsible if gas prices go up as a result of a widened conflict in the Middle East.
"This could easily make the difference in a close election. If a small percentage—even about 1 in 20—of this large group of voters were to stay home as a result of their dissatisfaction with the rise in gasoline prices, that could be enough to tip the election," said Mark Weisbrot, co-director of the Center for Economic Policy and Research (CEPR).
The Biden administration has said it does not want a broader conflict to grow from Israel's escalation in Gaza, but earlier this week the U.S. and U.K. launched attacks on Houthi targets in Yemen in response to the Houthis' strikes on shipping vessels in the Red Sea that they say are leaving or going to Israeli ports.
The new polling suggests that "the 2024 election could very easily be tipped by just a very small fraction of Biden voters," CEPR senior adviser Justin Talbot Zorn said.
Trump Ally Peter Navarro Gets Four-Month Sentence for Defying Jan. 6 Panel
The congressional committee's chair said the guilty verdict and sentence "are the consequence of Mr. Navarro's stubborn insistence that his short stint in the executive branch somehow put him above the law."
Jan 25, 2024
News
"Last summer's guilty verdict and today's sentence," he added, "are the consequence of Mr. Navarro's stubborn insistence that his short stint in the executive branch somehow put him above the law."
A federal judge on Thursday sentenced Peter Navarro, an ex-adviser to former U.S. President Donald Trump, to four months in prison for refusing to comply with a subpoena from the congressional panel that investigated the January 6, 2021 insurrection.
The prison sentence and $9,500 fine come after a jury in September convicted Navarro for refusing to show up for a deposition or turn over documents to the U.S. House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol.
"In all of this, even today, there is little acknowledgment of what your obligation is as an American to cooperate with Congress, to provide them with information they are seeking," U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta told Navarro on Thursday, according toPolitico. "They had a job to do. And you made it harder. It's really that simple."
The judge, who was appointed to the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia by former President Barack Obama, also pushed back against claims from Navarro that his prosecution was politically motivated—a tactic Trump has also employed regarding his various civil and criminal cases while campaigning for the GOP's 2024 nomination.
"You are not a victim. You are not the object of a political prosecution," Mehta told Navarro. "These are circumstances of your own making."
"Nancy Pelosi's not responsible for your prosecution. Joe Biden's not responsible for your prosecution," he said, referring to the Democratic former House speaker and president. "It's those kinds of statements from somebody who knows better... that contributes to why our politics are so corrosive."
Speaking to reporters outside the D.C. courthouse on Thursday, Navarro made clear that he is appealing and expects his case to end up before the U.S. Supreme Court—which has a right-wing supermajority that includes three Trump appointees. Mehta put off a decision on whether he will remain free during the appeals process.
Navarro is the second Trump ally to be convicted for defying a subpoena from the panel, joining Steve Bannon, Trump's former chief strategist, who was convicted in July 2022 and also sentenced to four months behind bars. Bannon hasn't yet served any time. A three-judge panel heard his appeal in November but has not issued a decision.
While other Trump allies—including Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.)—blasted Navarro's sentence on Thursday, it was welcomed by Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), who chaired the bipartisan House select committee.
"Peter Navarro abandoned his oath to the Constitution and abused the public trust while he worked as a trade adviser to former President Trump when, in the days leading up to January 6th, he worked to keep a defeated incumbent in the White House," said Thompson. "He abused it again when he willfully defied a lawful subpoena from the January 6th select committee to answer questions about the leadup to that deadly day."
"Last summer's guilty verdict and today's sentence," he added, "are the consequence of Mr. Navarro's stubborn insistence that his short stint in the executive branch somehow put him above the law."
