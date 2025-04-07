To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

For Immediate Release
Public Citizen
Contact:

Katie Garcia, kgarcia@citizen.org, 325-513-4477

'Hands Off!' Proves Americans Are Fed Up with the Trump Administration's Chaotic Attacks

Over the weekend, millions of people across 1,300 events protested against Donald Trump, his administration and the richest man in the world, Elon Musk, to keep their hands off life-saving government programs, consumer and health agencies and the constitutional rights of millions of Americans.

Public Citizen Co-President Robert Weissman sparked cheers and excitement from a crowd of roughly 100,000 people during his speech at the D.C. Hands Off! event. Weissman says he feels angry, hopeful and inspired to stop the destruction by the Trump Administration and salvage what remains to keep Americans safe, healthy and thriving.

“The mass mobilization this weekend brought millions into the streets and will change the trajectory of Trump’s second term, overcoming fear and isolation among the public, defeating the notion of Trump’s inevitability, strengthening Democratic opposition and inspiring an ever larger movement to oppose Trump’s authoritarianism, corruption and handouts to billionaires and corporations,” said Weissman.

Public Citizen is a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization that champions the public interest in the halls of power. We defend democracy, resist corporate power and work to ensure that government works for the people - not for big corporations. Founded in 1971, we now have 500,000 members and supporters throughout the country.

