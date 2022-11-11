'Deeply Depressing' Study Shows Planet-Warming Emissions Continue to Rise

Rapid and drastic cuts to global greenhouse gas emissions are necessary to curb warming and prevent the most dire climate scenarios from becoming reality.\r\n\r\nBut a new study released Friday by the Global Carbon Project finds \u0022no sign of the decrease that is urgently needed\u0022 as emissions remain at record levels this year, with fossil fuel giants and governments plowing ahead with new extraction efforts that could push critical climate targets out of reach.\r\n\r\nScientists with the Global Carbon Project estimate that total CO2 emissions will reach 40.6 billion tonnes this year—driven by rising pollution from fossil fuels—and will likely continue to rise in 2023 without bold action from policymakers worldwide.\r\n\r\n\u0022If current emissions levels persist, there is now a 50% chance that global warming of 1.5°C will be exceeded in nine years,\u0022 the researchers note. \u0022Projected emissions from coal and oil are above their 2021 levels, with oil being the largest contributor to total emissions growth.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The 2022 picture among major emitters is mixed: emissions are projected to fall in China (0.9%) and the E.U. (0.8%), and increase in the USA (1.5%) and India (6%), with a 1.7% rise in the rest of the world combined,\u0022 the report finds.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nProfessor Pierre Friedlingstein of Exeter\u0026#039;s Global Systems Institute, the lead author of the new study, lamented in a statement that \u0022we see yet another rise in global fossil CO2 emissions\u0022 in 2022 \u0022when we need a rapid decline.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022There are some positive signs,\u0022 Friedlingstein added, pointing to the slowing growth of fossil fuel emissions over the long term, \u0022but leaders meeting at COP27 will have to take meaningful action if we are to have any chance of limiting global warming close to 1.5°C.\u0022\r\n\r\nThat increasingly imperiled warming target remains a focus as world leaders gather in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt for the annual United Nations climate conference, a key opportunity for nations to commit to collective action against a climate emergency that is wreaking havoc worldwide.\r\n\r\nClimate campaigners warn the opportunity is at risk of being squandered as Big Oil lobbyists swarm the conference and gas producers use the event to push their dirty energy source as a \u0022transition fuel.\u0022\r\n\r\nProfessor Corinne Le Quéré of the University of East Anglia, a co-author of the Global Carbon Project study, said that if governments respond to worsening climate chaos \u0022by turbocharging clean energy investments and planting, not cutting, trees, global emissions could rapidly start to fall.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We are at a turning point and must not allow world events to distract us from the urgent and sustained need to cut our emissions to stabilize the global climate and reduce cascading risks,\u0022 Le Quéré warned.\r\n\r\nAllowing planetary heating to exceed 1.5°C above preindustrial levels by the end of the century would spell disaster for large swaths of the planet as trends already seen around the world—from increasingly extreme weather events to species extinctions to rapidly melting sea ice—would accelerate, potentially locking in irreversible climate damage.\r\n\r\nProfessor Mark Maslin of University College London told The Guardian that the Global Carbon Project study is \u0022deeply depressing.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022It sends a clear message to the leaders at COP27—the world needs to have significant cuts in global emissions in 2023 if we are to have any chance to keep climate change to 1.5°C,\u0022 said Maslin.